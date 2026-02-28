Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
2h

May all of them rest in peace 🕊. Bombed by democracy before they even had the chance to collect memories

Reply
Share
2 replies
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
2h

There is no justification — military, strategic, or political — that can explain away the image of a bombed elementary school filled with seven-year-olds. When over 100 girls are killed in their classroom, we are no longer talking about “precision strikes” or “deterrence.” We are talking about children buried under concrete.

If this strike was carried out by the United States or by Israel — whether ordered by Donald Trump or by Benjamin Netanyahu — then the world deserves transparency and accountability. Being adjacent to an IRGC facility does not erase the laws of war. International humanitarian law is clear: civilian objects, especially schools, are protected. When half the students in a school are killed, something has gone catastrophically wrong.

What stands out most in this reporting is not geopolitics, but the fathers waiting silently for their daughters’ names to be called. A crushed backpack. A memorized Quran never recited in competition. A six-year-old who “knew nothing of politics or wars.”

Wars are launched by leaders. The dead are almost always children, civilians, ordinary families.

If the United States claims to stand for human rights, it must support an independent international investigation and publicly release targeting information. Anything less sends the message that some children’s lives matter less than others.

No parent — in Minab, Gaza, Tel Aviv, or anywhere — should have to wait outside rubble for their child’s body.

If we cannot say that clearly and without hesitation, we have lost more than a building.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture