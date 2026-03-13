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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
2h

What stands out is the double standard: covert operations are acceptable when Israel or the U.S. run them, but shocking when Iran does something far smaller in return. Intelligence wars rarely stay one-directional.

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Clearmind's avatar
Clearmind
2h

I'm just so shocked to learn that all countries are spying on others. Wowsers!

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