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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
6h

So Iran lives up to its promise to open the Strait of Hormuz if the casefire includes Lebanon. Good on them. Meanwhile, Israel (with U.S. support) continues its war crimes.

The world is watching and here's the irony of the war launched against Iran: We've elevated Iran's status internationally, while our status is in the ditch.

Iran is winning the actual war and also gaining the moral high ground -- while we're the losers on both counts. Well done, Trump and Netanyahu!

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
6h

First off, I want people to know that with so much going on in our moment - overwhelming really - it's important to try to understand the broader picture, as opposed to individual topics of momentary passion. Drop Site's daily newsletter covers so much, and it's worth the entire read. I'm guilty of hyper focusing, like anyone, but I'm trying to take it all in.

Now, on to where my attention is stuck - the developed world's explicit backing and legitimization of Israel. And I'm stuck here because none of what is fundamentally broken in this world can truly be mended until Israel is fully cutoff from support of any kind.

Divestment from Israel is the global bellwether of moral seriousness. Until there is a full rejection of this barbaric and suicidal nation state, I find it impossible to take much else seriously from world leadership.

Here is one example of why I feel like I do:

"Israel reinstates soldiers charged with raping Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman: Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has approved the return of five soldiers to active duty after charges against them were dropped, Haaretz reported. The soldiers had been accused of beating, dragging, tasering, and sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman prison, who was hospitalized with broken ribs, a punctured lung, and severe internal injuries. The military’s chief prosecutor withdrew the indictment last month, though no command-level investigation into the incident was completed. Defense Minister Israel Katz apologized to the soldiers and characterized their prosecution as an “injustice.”"

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