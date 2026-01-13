How the U.S. and Israel Are Trying to Co-opt Iran's Protests

A new wave of mass protests has erupted across Iran, sparked by deepening economic crisis, and escalating in some areas into a revolt against the ruling government. Human rights monitors say that hundreds of protesters and members of government security forces have been killed amid a sweeping crackdown—with fears mounting over mass arrests, death sentences, and destruction of critical infrastructure. An internet blackout remains in effect over most of Iran, but final death tolls are expected to rise.

The unrest has also prompted renewed threats of U.S. military intervention, with President Donald Trump threatening attacks on Iran and cancelling planned talks with Iranian officials. Iranian leaders meanwhile have warned they are prepared for war if the U.S. escalates, including by targeting U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf.

Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain are joined by Narges Bajoghli, an associate professor of anthropology and Middle East Studies at John’s Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, and Samira Mohyeddin, managing editor for On The Line Media, to break down what’s driving the protests, what we know under conditions of severe information blackout, and why Washington’s talk of intervention carries enormous risks for both Iranians and the broader region.

