The Plot Against Maduro: Venezuela on the Edge

Jan 07, 2026

Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim discuss the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the situation in Venezuela with Carlos Ron, Venezuela’s former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for North America, and Jack Murphy, a journalist and former Army Ranger.

Ron says anger and indignation over American aggression has “served to bring together the Venezuelan population,” with mass mobilization in support of the Bolivarian project, and no visible opposition effort to capitalize on the attack. There’s “no fracture” within the governing base, he tells Drop Site, as Caracas gradually returns to daily life.

Murphy lays out in detail how the operation to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro unfolded, citing months of preparation, elite U.S. units, and critical local assets, including a CIA source very close to Maduro.

Murphy's reporting can be read here on The High Side:

The High Side
Bold Delta Force raid leads to capture and arrest of Maduro
A bold nighttime raid in Caracas executed by Delta Force and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment with an air package overhead totaling more than 150 aircraft captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores last night. The mission, called Operation Absolute Resolve, was not a typical JSOC capture/kill raid but rather was designed to serve an arrest warrant based on a…
Read more
4 days ago · 71 likes · 11 comments · Jack Murphy

