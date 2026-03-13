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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
1h

So our president refers to Iranians as "scumbags" and our war secretary refers to them as "rats" -- no wonder they have no remorse or guilt, let alone issuing an apology, for the killing of 175 human beings, mostly young girls at the school in Iran.

It's hard to live with the idea that these odious people are our top leaders. This too shall pass, God willing.

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
1h

Russian government bad.

Russian oil good.

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