U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for the fourteenth day as death toll rises to 1,444. Trump issues another threat against Iran. Hegseth says over 15,000 targets hit in Iran, while Iranian Red Crescent reports strikes on over 21,700 civilian sites. Mojtaba Khamenei vows to keep Hormuz closed; Brent crude tops 100. Six U.S. crew members die after refueler crashes in Iraq. IRGC says it struck U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. U.S. temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian oil already at sea. Lebanon death toll rises to 687 amid Israeli assault. Israel’s defense minister admits attacking Lebanese infrastructure. Lebanon nearing “breaking point” with over 816,000 displaced. IDF drops indictment against soldiers accused of sexually abusing Palestinian detainee. Israel deepens restrictions on aid entering Gaza. Attack on synagogue in Michigan; suspect lost several family members in Israeli strike on Lebanon. AIPAC spends over $15M on four Illinois House races. China mediates to ease Pakistan–Afghanistan fighting. Sudanese army drone strike kills four civilians at border market. Russia says Ukrainian drone strike killed eight medics in Donetsk. Cuba confirms “sensitive dialogue” with U.S..

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U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for the fourteenth day: A series of heavy airstrikes hit areas in and around Tehran on Friday, and blasts were heard in several neighborhoods, including Poonak, Marzdaran, Shahr Rey, Lavasan, Zafaranieh, and Tehran Pars. One strike hit near a large rally in the capital where thousands gathered for the annual Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) demonstration, a state-organized rally in support of Palestinians. The rally took place despite the Israeli military issuing an earlier warning on its Farsi-language X account for people to evacuate the area. The airstrike hit the area of Ferdowsi Square, just down the street from the heart of the rally. Iran’s state-owned Press TV reported that shrapnel killed one person. Top government officials attended the demonstration, including Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, who heads the country’s judiciary.

Casualty count: At least 1,444 people have been killed and 18,551 injured in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since the war began on February 28, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Trump issues another threat against Iran: President Donald Trump said in a statement on Truth Social overnight that: “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.”

Hegseth: Over 15,000 targets hit in Iran: War Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed in a press conference on Friday that over 15,000 targets have been struck in Iran, equating to more than 1,000 a day since the war began. Despite senior Iranian officials being filmed at the demonstration in Tehran on Friday, Hegseth said Iran’s leadership is, “Desperate and hiding, they’ve gone underground, cowering – that’s what rats do.” Hegseth also claimed that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is “wounded and likely disfigured.” A senior Iranian official confirmed to Drop Site that Khamenei was injured in the initial strikes of the war, but declined to comment on the extent of his injuries.

Iranian Red Crescent says over 21,700 civilian sites hit during war: The head of the Iranian Red Crescent said more than 21,720 civilian sites have been targeted during attacks on the country by the U.S. and Israel, including 17,353 residential units, 4,122 commercial properties, and 160 medical centers. The organization also said 69 schools and 16 Red Crescent branches were struck, and that 21 rescue vehicles and 19 ambulances were targeted. According to the group, one Red Crescent worker was killed and seven were injured. Across the broader medical sector, 12 healthcare workers have been killed and 78 have been wounded.

Khamenei vows to keep Hormuz closed and promises revenge: In his first address to the country on Thursday, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and promised “revenge” against the United States and Israel, saying in a statement read by a state TV presenter the “leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used.” The 56-year-old cleric, chosen Sunday by the Assembly of Experts after the killing of his father at the start of the war, has not appeared publicly since the conflict began.

Brent crude tops $100 as Hormuz disruption continues: Brent crude closed above $100 for the first time since July 2022 as the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil, remains largely closed. At least 16 vessels have been attacked in and near the Strait of Hormuz since February 28, according to the New York Times, with two of the most recent attacks targeting Iraqi tankers, causing the country to suspend operations at its oil export terminals on its southern ports. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. military is currently “not ready” to escort oil tankers through the corridor, though officials say a U.S.-led multinational naval coalition could begin planned escorts later this month or in early April.

Drone strike hits tourist camp on Iran’s Qeshm Island, killing three civilians: A U.S.-Israeli drone strike hit a tourist camp on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, killing three and injuring another, according to the island’s police commander. The island was also struck five days earlier when U.S.-Israeli forces hit a desalination plant, an attack authorities said disrupted water supplies to roughly 30 villages.

Israel targets Basij checkpoints in Tehran: Israel said its air force struck Basij militia checkpoints and officers across Tehran after claiming the units were setting up roadblocks around the capital, vowing to continue attacks aimed at damaging “the Iranian regime’s core systems and foundations.” The Basij is a volunteer paramilitary force that operates under the IRGC. Iranian state media reported that at least ten Basij officers were killed in drone strikes over the past day.

Six U.S. crew members die after refueler crashes in Iraq: All six crew members aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq have been confirmed dead, according to U.S. Central Command. CENTCOM said the accident occurred in airspace controlled by friendly forces. CENTCOM added that the crash “was not caused by enemy or friendly fire,” though further details have not yet been released. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Drone attacks hit Iraqi army positions near Makhmour, killing a French soldier: A drone attack struck Iraqi army positions in the Makhmour district of Nineveh province, which Iraqi authorities said involved four drones. French President Emmanuel Macron later announced that a French soldier stationed at the joint Peshmerga-French base was killed in the attack, marking the first French fatality since the start of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran. At least six other French soldiers were wounded in the strike.

Two killed in Oman: Two people were killed in Oman on Friday after the downing of a drone in Sohar province, according to Oman’s state news agency.

IRGC says it struck U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its navy launched two waves of missile and drone strikes early Friday targeting the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet at Mina Salman port in Manama, Bahrain. The IRGC claimed the attack struck anti-drone systems, drone storage depots, fuel tanks, support equipment, and areas where U.S. personnel were gathered, using one-way attack drones along with cruise and ballistic missiles. The statement added that “by God’s grace, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.”

Debris from aerial interception sparks fire in Dubai industrial district: Authorities said Friday that a fire broke out in an industrial district of Dubai after debris fell following what officials described as a successful aerial interception. The falling fragments damaged the exterior of a building in central Dubai and sent heavy smoke over parts of the skyline. Officials said no injuries were reported.