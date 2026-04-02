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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
3d

What is there left to say? To hell with Israel, to hell with the US. Human existence cannot continue while these two cancers remain unchecked. I am an American, profoundly ashamed of my "shithole" empire. Fuck Trump and the entire GOP, and fuck the Democratic establishment for playing dead while the monsters of this world stuff humanity into a furnace.

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
3d

I swear on my granddaughters, I don't know how to keep bearing witness to these atrocities. It's gutting. Horrifying. I respect and deeply appreciate your reporting. And it's always the toughest read of the day.

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