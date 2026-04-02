U.S.-Israeli attacks continue to pound Iran. Former Iranian foreign minister wounded in strike on Tehran residence. President Donald Trump discusses Iran war in an address to the nation. Trump threatens to leave NATO over Hormuz. U.S. military briefs Trump on plan to seize Iranian uranium in ground operation. UK to convene talks on Strait of Hormuz reopening with 35 nations. Houthis threaten to close Bab el Mandab strait. Israel kills Hezbollah’s southern front commander in Beirut strike. Israeli airstrike kills family of four in southern Lebanon. Israel privately pressures Christian and Druze towns in southern Lebanon to expel displaced Shiites. House Speaker Mike Johnson buckles under Trump pressure, end to record closure of DHS in sight. Possible Democratic hopefuls say Israel must pay for its own missiles. Top Trump lobbyist testifies in Venezuela lobbying trial. Democratic socialist Claire Valdez reports $750,000 fundraising haul. U.S.-Israeli strike kills three PMF fighters in northwestern Iraq. Magnitude 7.4 earthquake kills at least one in northern Indonesia. Pakistan and Afghanistan hold China-mediated peace talks. Russia claims full control of Luhansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls Easter ceasefire talks with U.S. envoys “positive.” New UN force leader and Chadian advance troops arrive in Haiti. Washington removes Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodríguez from sanctions list. RSF advance drives 10,000 displaced to Sudan’s Blue Nile region. Iran war drives sharp fuel price hikes across Africa.

NEW from Drop Site: Premature babies evacuated amid Israeli attack on Al-Shifa Hospital returned to Gaza after two and a half years

Drop Site is now live on WhatsApp. Get our latest reporting, podcasts, and breaking news, delivered directly. Join the channel here.

This is Drop Site Daily, our free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday. Today’s edition is being sent to more than 750,000 subscribers. Help us grow that number by forwarding and recommending this newsletter.

U.S.-Israeli attacks continue to pound Iran: Strikes were reported across three locations in Khuzestan province on Thursday, including in the city of Abadan, according to the Mehr news agency.

American and Israeli aircraft struck multiple coastal sites in southern Iran on Wednesday, including Qeshm Island, the port of Charak, and nearby Hengam Island near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Mehr News Agency. An official said the strike on Qeshm targeted the Doha fishing pier, injuring two people, and that the Charak strike damaged three landing craft at the port’s commercial pier.

U.S.-Israeli airstrikes have caused extensive damage to the Pasteur Institute of Iran, a century-old medical research center in Tehran, according to the spokesperson for Iran’s health ministry Hossein Kermanpour, who called the attack “a direct assault on international health security. This violates Geneva Conventions & IHL principles.”

U.S.-Israeli airstrikes hit a second pharmaceutical facility in western Tehran on Tuesday. The plant, the Daro Bakhsh Pharmaceutical Factory, is one of Iran’s oldest medical production hubs and produces a significant share of Iran’s domestic medicine supply, including antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, and intravenous fluids used in hospital operations.

The U.S.-Israeli campaign has damaged more than 115,000 civilian units in Iran so far, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Iran’s main humanitarian body. Its president, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said 44,391 of those units are located in Tehran.

The death of a third Iranian Red Crescent volunteer was announced on Wednesday.

Former Iranian foreign minister wounded in strike on Tehran residence: Kamal Kharazi, an 81-year-old former Iranian foreign minister and a foreign affairs adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was severely injured Wednesday in a U.S.-Israeli strike on his Tehran residence that also killed his wife, according to Iranian media reports.

CENTCOM reports 12,300 Iranian targets struck: U.S. Central Command claimed on Wednesday it had struck more than 12,300 Iranian targets since its campaign against Iran began, including command and control centers, ballistic missile facilities, and storage depots. More than 155 Iranian naval vessels have been damaged or destroyed, CENTCOM said.

British Royal Air Force shoots down 10 Iranian drones: Britain’s Royal Air Force intercepted and destroyed 10 Iranian drones overnight in what the Ministry of Defense described as a “high-threat area,” without specifying the exact location, according to an announcement Wednesday. Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets are continuing defensive missions over Cyprus, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, the ministry said.

Iran fires largest missile barrage at Israel in weeks: Iran launched at least 10 ballistic missiles toward central Israel on Wednesday evening, just before Passover Seder began, in its largest barrage in weeks, according to the Israeli military, which said many missiles were intercepted and others landed in open areas. One missile carrying a cluster warhead dispersed bomblets over the cities of Rosh Haayin and Petah Tikva, damaging homes, cars, and a playground, according to Israeli rescue services. No injuries were immediately reported.

Trump offers few new details in Iran War speech: President Donald Trump offered few new details about the Iran war in a primetime address on Wednesday night, despite the White House billing it as an “important update” on the war. Trump gave a vague timeline of when the U.S. will end its military campaign against Iran, saying, “We’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks—we’re going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong.” Trump claimed the “core strategic objectives are nearing completion” and did not indicate he was preparing to send in ground troops. He said that if Iran does not make a deal with the U.S., “we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably simultaneously.” Trump also said “This is a true investment in your children and your grandchildren’s future. The whole world is watching.” After his address, oil rose and stocks fell with U.S. crude surging over $110 a barrel Thursday—for the first time in over three weeks. In remarks to the press earlier in the day, Trump also noted the domestic cost of the war, and of the administration’s belligerent foreign policy generally, saying, “We can’t take care of daycare. We’re a big country. We’re fighting wars. It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these things.”

Iran Foreign Ministry: “We will not tolerate this vicious cycle”: In response to Trump’s address, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “We will not tolerate this vicious cycle of war, negotiations, ceasefire, and then repeating the same pattern.” He added that Iran does not consider its Gulf neighbors as enemies. “We have repeatedly said that we are determined to continue our good neighborly relations with all of them. The problem is that the United States and Israel are exploiting their territories to carry out their military aggression against Iran.”

Trump threatens to leave NATO over Hormuz: President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from PURL—the NATO program through which European nations fund weapons purchases for Ukraine—after NATO allies declined his demand that they join a coalition to force open the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing officials briefed on the discussions. One source described Trump as “rather hysterical” over the refusal. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte subsequently pressed allies to commit to a March 19 joint statement expressing their readiness to help secure the strait, according to the report. U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told interviewers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is “evaluating and reevaluating everything,” including American participation in NATO and support for Ukraine. In an interview with Fox News, he said that NATO “has to be a two-way street” and that the U.S. could not indefinitely guarantee European security without “benefit for America.”

Iran says supreme leader in good health: Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is “in perfect health” and that his absence from public view is a result of wartime precautions.

Iranian healthcare system shows signs of collapse: Iran’s healthcare system is showing signs that it may be breaking down as a result of recent U.S.-Israeli attacks on key health infrastructure. A cancer patient told the Iranian newspaper Sharg that the MAHAK cancer charity informed them it had no post-chemotherapy medication available. Non-emergency surgeries are being postponed due to anesthesia shortages; and in some Tehran neighborhoods, a single doctor is seeing 200 to 300 patients per day. Iran’s deputy health minister said that 24 pharmaceutical and medical facilities have sustained partial or total damage since the war began. Also on Wednesday, a group of Austrian physicians pointed out that recent Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iranian pharmaceutical facilities fall “outside all legal frameworks of war,” in an interview with Deutsche Welle Persian.

U.S. military briefs Trump on plan to seize Iranian uranium in ground operation: The U.S. military has presented President Donald Trump with a plan to seize approximately 970 pounds of highly enriched uranium stored at Iranian nuclear facilities, according to the Washington Post. The plan involves the airlift of potentially hundreds or thousands of troops, excavation equipment, and the construction of a runway inside Iran to fly the material out, according to two people familiar with the matter. The uranium, enriched to 60 percent, is stored primarily in tunnels more than 300 feet deep at a facility outside Isfahan, and additional material is stored at Natanz. The Isfahan site’s entrance is currently buried under rubble from the U.S. bombing in June. A former CIA officer and Defense Department official said the plan had the potential to be “one of, if not the largest, most complicated special operations in history.”

Iran launches volunteer recruitment: Iran has launched a nationwide volunteer recruitment campaign, promoted via mass text message and state television, calling on citizens to defend the country against “the American-Zionist enemy’s threats against Iran’s shores, islands and borders” amid the prospect of a U.S. ground invasion, the Financial Times reports. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also begun a recruitment drive of its own, calling for individuals as young as 12 to take up roles at security checkpoints, caring for the wounded, or cooking for the military, or to donate financially to the group. Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called on Iranian authorities to revoke the campaign, warning that recruiting children under 15 constitutes a war crime under customary international law and that “children at military facilities would be at serious risk of death and injury.”

UK to convene talks on Strait of Hormuz reopening with 35 nations: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Wednesday that Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper will host a virtual meeting of 35 countries Thursday to coordinate diplomatic, political, and military planning to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “after the fighting has stopped.” Starmer said the talks would assess “all viable measures” to restore “freedom of navigation”, ensure the safety of trapped ships and seafarers, and “resume [the] movement of vital commodities.” He also noted that military planners would separately examine how to “marshal our capabilities” to make the Strait “accessible and safe” once hostilities cease. Starmer said that signatories to a recent joint statement on safe passage—including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the Netherlands—would be among the participants. “I do have to level with people on this,” Starmer said. “This will not be easy.”

Macron says Hormuz can only reopen through coordination with Iran: French President Emmanuel Macron said it was “unrealistic” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz through a military operation in comments to reporters Thursday during a visit to South Korea. “There are people who advocate the idea of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by force, through a military operation, a position that has at times been expressed by the United States,” he said. “That has never been the option we have chosen, and we consider it unrealistic.” The reopening of the Strait “can only be done in coordination with Iran,” through negotiations, Macron added.