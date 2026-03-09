Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
8h

Here I am.- wondering from a position of relative luxury in the US - how it is that pedophile in chief Donald and secretary of murder Pete are to be believed by **anyone** - particularly on the current circumstances in Iran and the region. These are serial liars. Proven serial liars. How high are US and Israeli casualty counts, truly? How much of US-Israeli radar capabilities have been destroyed? What is the actual ratio of civilian infrastructure targeted vs Iranian military sites? Neither is legitimate, based on **all** the wildly differing claims for this atrocious killing spree, but the question remains.

I have a learned hunch on all three:

1)"Our" casualty counts are much, much higher than the stated "7" to-date.

2)"Our" early warning and detection systems in the region are severely crippled, if not decimated.

3)"Our" targets are selected not solely on degrading and deterring the Iranian military, but a more systemically inhuman strategy of breaking the very spirit of the Iranian **people**.

After all, nothing says "winning" like scrambling a **third** carrier strike group to the region. Liars and sadists.

Reply
Share
Syed's avatar
Syed
9h

Thanks for all the work you guys do at DS News

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture