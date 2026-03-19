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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
4h

I just want to say I'm quite grateful for this kind of news summary, and I klnow it takes a lot to put it together.

News sources are all about trust, and while I grew up in previous decades reading the NYT, WaPo, and so on, I find their coverage these days to be woefully incomplete (rarely do they interview officials in Iran, Russia, China, India, Israel, and so on) and what they report is far too biased. They don't need to be "objective" but certainly aim for fairness.

Having Drop Site provide original reporting from reporters based in other countries, and then provide a curatorial service of a news round-up from various sources, helps a lot. A tip o' the hat to you all. Thank you!

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Blackrobe's avatar
Blackrobe
4h

Israel has gone full American they just can't stop killing people.

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