U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for thirteenth day. UN: 3.2 million displaced in Iran. Satellite imagery shows new strike damage at Iran’s Taleghan-2 site. U.S. intelligence says Iran’s leadership remains stable. Iran says drones struck Israeli intelligence and missile-defense sites. Iranian officials say ports operating normally. Citibank closes branches in the UAE. Strike on Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar kills at least 31. Drone strike hits fuel storage tanks at Oman’s Salalah port. Bahrain hit once again, and foreign riot police deployed to put down domestic unrest. Iran denies FBI claim of potential drone attack from Mexican territory. Iran outlines conditions it says are needed to end the war, as President Donald Trump claims war will end soon. Israeli strikes across Lebanon kill dozens. Israel issues sweeping displacement order to residents south of Zahrani River. Hezbollah launches major rocket barrage toward northern Israel. Israel strikes Gaza City. Spain permanently withdraws ambassador to Israel. U.S. to release 172 million barrels from strategic reserve. Dozens of senators sign letter to War Secretary Pete Hegseth calling for answers on deadly Iran school bombing. First week of Iran war cost U.S. over $11B. U.S. to permanently close consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan. Two drone strikes on school and funeral convoy in Sudan kill at least 57. Drone strike in rebel-held Goma kills UNICEF aid worker and two civilians. Russia weighs 10% budget cuts as oil revenues fall despite Iran war price spike.

NEW from Drop Site: Rescue Efforts in Tehran After a Triple Strike Hit Apartment Buildings, Killing 40, Mahmoud Aslan reports from Tehran. NEW POLL from Drop Site/Zeteo/D4P finds many Americans believe the Iran War is linked to Epstein scandal and expect political fallout.

Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman from Paterson, New Jersey, has spent nearly a year in ICE detention in Texas after speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza, despite an immigration judge twice ruling that she is eligible for release. Drop Site joins the IMEU Policy Project, MPower Action, Jewish Voice for Peace ACT, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action in calling for her immediate release. The link below allows users to send emails and make calls to their member of Congress on Leqaa’s behalf:

CALL FOR LEQAA KORDIA'S RELEASE

This is Drop Site Daily, our free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for thirteenth day: Multiple airstrikes hit Tehran on Thursday—the thirteenth day of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The Israeli military said Thursday that it carried out a “wave of extensive strikes” targeting Iranian government infrastructure.

UN: 3.2 million displaced in Iran: The UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Thursday that up to 3.2 million people in Iran have been displaced by the war. “This figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs,” UNHCR said in a statement. It added most have fled from Tehran and other major cities toward the north of the country or rural areas.

Satellite imagery shows new strike damage at Iran’s Taleghan-2 site: New satellite images appear to show serious damage done to the layer of earth covering the roof of the Taleghan-2 facility inside Iran’s Parchin military complex—a site linked to explosives and missile research. The facility was previously destroyed in an airstrike in 2024 and later rebuilt with reinforced concrete and soil, but the latest imagery suggests the hardened structure has been struck again. In a statement, the Israeli military acknowledged it hit the facility.

U.S. intelligence says Iran’s leadership remains stable: U.S. intelligence assessments indicate Iran’s leadership remains largely intact and that its government is not at risk of collapse, despite nearly two weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes, according to Reuters. A “multitude” of reports from intelligence agencies have furnished “consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger” of collapse, and that the government “retains control of the Iranian public.” The assessments also cast doubt on the ability of Iranian Kurdish militias to mount a sustained insurgency against the state.

Iran says drones struck Israeli intelligence and missile-defense sites: Iranian drones targeted several Israeli military and intelligence facilities Wednesday, including the Aman military intelligence directorate, the Unit 8200 signals intelligence unit, the Green Pine missile-defense radar, and the submarine headquarters at the Haifa naval base, according to a statement from Iran’s military. Iranian officials said the strikes began early in the morning and lasted several hours.

Iran says ports operating normally: Iranian shipping officials said on Wednesday that ports across the country remain fully operational and cargo traffic is continuing normally despite disruptions to regional shipping around the Strait of Hormuz. Masoud Polmeh, secretary general of the Iranian Shipping and Related Services Association, said vessels are loading and unloading goods, including bulk cargo, containers, and staple commodities, without restrictions. Tanker-tracking data from Kpler cited by the Wall Street Journal shows Iranian crude exports averaging about 2.1 million barrels per day over the past six days, with much of the oil bound for China and India aboard older “shadow fleet” tankers operating under sanctions or false flags.

Citibank closes branches in the UAE: Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned people across the Gulf to avoid being within one kilometer of banks linked to the United States or Israel, saying such institutions could become targets after one of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran hit a Bank Sepah building. Iranian media reported bank employees were killed in the attack, which officials said hit a facility on Haqqani Highway where staff were working an emergency shift. Following the warning, Citigroup evacuated staff from its Dubai offices and employees at other firms in the Dubai International Financial Centre were also told to leave amid heightened security concerns. Citibank later announced it would be closing all but one of its branches in the UAE.

Russia evacuates additional workers from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant: Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom said Wednesday that 150 additional Russian employees have left Iran from the Bushehr nuclear power plant, exiting through Iran’s border with Armenia. Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said about 450 Russian personnel remain at the facility, where Russia had been building two additional reactor units before construction was halted last week because of the war. Bushehr, Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant, has not been attacked, though Likhachev said the situation around the site remains “tense.”

Strike on Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces sites in Anbar kills at least 31: At least 31 people were killed in strikes targeting sites belonging to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near the Akashat area of Anbar province, according to the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate. The attacks reportedly hit facilities of the PMF’s 19th Brigade, including a medical headquarters and battalion base, with aircraft allegedly returning to strike a medical center and ambulances as rescuers attempted to reach the wounded. The PMF, an umbrella force of militias formally integrated into Iraq’s armed forces, has been targeted in a series of recent U.S.-Israeli strikes.

More attacks in Iraq: Drone attacks were reported late Wednesday in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. An intercepted drone fell near the Divan Hotel at the Saad Abdullah Conference Hall complex in Erbil. Also on Wednesday, two foreign tankers carrying Iraqi fuel oil were attacked inside Iraqi territorial waters, according to the Associated Press. Both vessels caught fire, though Iraqi authorities were able to successfully evacuate all 25 crew members from the two vessels. As of late Wednesday, fires remain ablaze on both ships.

Drone strike hits fuel storage tanks at Oman’s Salalah port: Several drones struck fuel storage tanks at the port of Salalah in southern Oman, causing a large fire but no reported disruption to oil supplies or damage to merchant vessels, according to Omani state media and maritime security firm Ambrey. Iran denied any role in the attack, which a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters called “highly suspicious.” Salalah is one of Oman’s main commercial and energy hubs on the Arabian Sea coast.

Bahrain hit once again, and foreign riot police deployed to put down domestic unrest: Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior reported on Wednesday that an Iranian attack hit fuel tanks at a facility in the Muharraq Governorate, where Bahrain International Airport is located. Due to the persistent threat, Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs said it relocated several Gulf Air aircraft and cargo planes to alternative airports, including sites in Saudi Arabia, to ensure “continuity of operations.” Bahrain has also brought in anti-riot forces from Jordan, it was reported on Wednesday, as domestic unrest grows over the kingdom’s role in hosting U.S. forces used in the war with Iran. The move marks the first time since the 2011 Arab Spring that Bahrain has deployed foreign troops to help contain domestic unrest.

Iranian drones strike Dubai skyscraper: Iranian drones struck Dubai overnight, hitting a skyscraper in the Creek Harbor development and sparking a fire that civil defense crews later contained, with no casualties reported. The strike followed the interception of two drones near Dubai International Airport a day earlier that injured four people.

Iranian drones strike Kuwait airport and power infrastructure: Iranian drones struck infrastructure in Kuwait on Wednesday, hitting Kuwait International Airport and damaging facilities but causing no reported injuries, according to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority. Shrapnel from interception attempts also struck six power transmission lines, briefly causing limited outages nationwide, the Ministry of Electricity said.

U.N. Security Council condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf states in new resolution: The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution Wednesday condemning Iran’s attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan, with 13 votes in favor, and Russia and China abstaining. The resolution, presented by Bahrain and co-sponsored by 135 countries, said the strikes violate international law and threaten international peace and security, and condemned Iranian attacks on civilian infrastructure. The measure did not reference the ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that have killed more than 1,300 civilians.

Iran denies FBI claim of potential drone attack from Mexican territory: Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, rejected reports that Iran could launch drone attacks from Mexican territory, telling Drop Site News the allegation was “totally false.” The denial followed an ABC News report that the FBI warned California police Iran had “allegedly aspired” to launch a surprise drone attack from a vessel off the U.S. West Coast if the United States struck Iran.

Iran outlines conditions it says are needed to end the war: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said ending the war would require recognition of Iran’s “legitimate rights,” payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression. He said he conveyed this position during talks with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan, framing it as Tehran’s proposed path to peace.

Trump claims war will end soon: President Donald Trump told Axios’ Barak Ravid during an interview on Wednesday that the war with Iran will end “soon” because there is “practically nothing left to target.” “Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end,” Trump reportedly said.

International Energy Agency says Iran war has caused largest oil supply disruption in history: Oil prices topped $100 per barrel on Thursday before dropping back slightly. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest market report that the war with Iran “is creating the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.” The IEA said crude production was currently down by at least eight million barrels per day, with an additional two million related to petroleum products shut off. On Wednesday, the IEA ordered the largest release of government oil reserves in its history.