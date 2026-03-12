Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Schwoegler's avatar
Tom Schwoegler
8h

"Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) acknowledged to Andreone that “there are a lot of special interests involved” in Trump’s decision to go to war in Iran, but said regarding Israel’s influence over U.S. foreign policy, “I don’t think it is that prevalent.”

Says the man with $2,491,132.00 of AIPAC money in the bank.

( https://www.trackaipac.com/states/colorado?rq=John%20Hickenlooper%20 )

Reply
Share
1 reply
Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
8h

So wait. The US is now attacking Iraq, too, and the UN Security Council condemns Iran but not the US-Israeli aggression? And this after Trump has shit all over the UN?

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture