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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
4d

Seems like the entire world is spending gross amounts of money on one thing: destruction.

When you step back from it all, this shit is in a space beyond insane - a space for which no name has yet been conceived. I do not fear for my own life, but I do fear for the fate of what is rapidly becoming a clear and intentional target: humanity.

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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
4dEdited

Terror, murder and Ethnic Cleansing has driven over 600,000 Lebanese from their homes S of the Litani River. The IDF will destroy ALL homes, businesses, etc and prevent these innocent civilians from returning to their homes. The "chosen people", have "the right to defend themselves". THEY ARE THE VICTIMS !!! SICK of hearing that.

There is effectively no govt or army in Lebanon due to decades of incursions by the Zionists. Without the people's militia, Hezbollah, the Zionists would have occupied Beirut years ago.

Imagine a mid-East without Israel - they are THE problem. There has been no peace since 1948 when Palestine was taken for the Zionists.

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