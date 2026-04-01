U.S.-Israeli attacks hit Iran. IRGC claims hundreds of attacks on Israel and Gulf. Houthis launch third attack on Israel. Drone strike hits fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport. Fires reported in Bahrain following missile strike. Oil tanker struck off Qatar coast. Drones strike BP subsidiary in Iraq. Debris kills Bangladeshi in UAE. UAE bars Iranian nationals from entering country. Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei praises Hezbollah. IRGC commander claims strike on U.S. personnel housing in Saudi Arabia. China and Pakistan propose five-point peace plan. WSJ: UAE willing to join Strait of Hormuz military operation. Israeli strikes hit Beirut, killing nine. Lebanese army withdraws from southern border towns. Israeli strikes kill three in Gaza. Israel to nix French defense imports. Israeli settlers attack West Bank village, injuring four. President Donald Trump signs executive order creating national voter list, restricting mail-in voting. Supreme Court strikes down Colorado conversion therapy ban. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commits to oppose all U.S. arms funding for Israel. Pentagon weighs deploying anti-drone laser system to defend War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. U.S. journalist kidnapped in Iraq. U.S. senators urge Taiwan not to be “naive” about China. MSF reports 3,300 sexual violence victims treated in Darfur in under two years. Sudanese army strikes kill RSF-aligned political figure in Nyala. Serbian students clash with police. Ukraine continues strikes on Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga. Colombian army rescues six siblings who hid in rainforest to evade rebel capture. Gang violence continues in Haiti’s Artibonite region.

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U.S.-Israeli attacks hit Iran: U.S.-Israeli airstrikes hit several civilian neighborhoods in Tehran on Wednesday morning as well as in the nearby city of Malard, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Among the targets struck in Tehran appears to be the former U.S. Embassy compound, according to AP. The embassy has been controlled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard since the 1979 hostage crisis.

On Tuesday, the Red Crescent said airstrikes hit multiple sites across Iran including the Mobarakeh Steel complex in Isfahan, Shahid Haghani Port in Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf coast, a steel complex in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in western Iran, and meteorological facilities in Bushehr. A Red Crescent emergency worker was also reportedly killed on Tuesday morning in an airstrike on Zanjan.

IRGC claims hundreds of attacks on Israel and Gulf: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iran’s latest wave of attacks and its allied “resistance fronts” used more than 100 heavy missiles and attack drones, along with at least 200 rockets, according to IRIB. The IRGC claimed the attacks targeted various locations in Israel, a site hosting U.S. forces in Bahrain, and a U.S. helicopter unit at the al-Adiri base in Kuwait.

Iran continues to hit sites in Israel: At least 25 people were wounded across 20 sites in Israel in attacks on Wednesday morning, according to Israeli media. A missile strike caused a four-story building south of Tel Aviv to partially collapse. Iran’s army also announced Tuesday that it launched drone attacks targeting what it believed to be Israeli military-linked industrial and communications facilities near Ben Gurion Airport and in Haifa, according to Fars News Agency. The army claimed the sites were affiliated with Siemens and AT&T, both of which, it claimed, support Israeli weapons production, artificial intelligence systems, and military communications infrastructure.

Houthis launch third attack on Israel: The Houthis said in a televised statement on Wednesday that they fired ballistic missiles at “sensitive targets” in southern Israel. Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, said in the statement that Israel’s “aggression, crimes and attacks on Lebanon, Iran, Iraq and Palestine will only push us towards further military escalation.”

Drone strike hits fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport: A drone attack struck fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport on Tuesday, sparking a large fire at facilities belonging to the Kuwait Aviation Fuel Supply Company, according to the country’s state news agency KUNA. Emergency crews moved to contain the blaze, with thick smoke reported at the scene. No injuries were immediately reported, though material damage was confirmed. KUNA said the attack may have been carried out by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Fires reported in Bahrain following missile strike: Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Tuesday that it is working to extinguish a fire at a business facility following what it described as an Iranian attack, with images online showing thick black smoke rising over multiple sites in the Hamala area of western Bahrain. Unverified claims from open-source trackers suggest the strike may have hit infrastructure linked to Batelco, Bahrain’s main telecommunications provider and the host of AWS cloud operations in the country.

Tanker struck off Qatar coast: An oil tanker leased to QatarEnergy was hit by an Iranian missile off the coast of Qatar early Wednesday, according to the Qatari Ministry of Defense, which added that it intercepted two other missiles.

Drones strike BP subsidiary in Iraq: Multiple drones attacked a fuel warehouse in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Wednesday, according to the AP. The attack started a massive fire that sent a column of black smoke into the air. The facility is owned by Castrol, a subsidiary of BP.

Debris kills Bangladeshi in UAE: Debris from an intercepted drone killed a citizen of Bangladesh in Fujairah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, on Wednesday, according to authorities. The fatality brings the death toll in the UAE to nine civilians and two soldiers since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on February 28.

UAE bars Iranian nationals from entering country: Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Flydubai issued travel advisories Tuesday barring Iranian nationals from entering or transiting through the United Arab Emirates, with exceptions made for certain individuals, including holders of a UAE Golden Visa. Over 1,200 Iranians living in Dubai have returned to Iran since the war started, according to the Tasnim news agency. With direct flights to Iran closed, the returnees have flown via Afghanistan and Armenia.

Mojtaba Khamenei praises Hezbollah: Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei sent a message of gratitude to Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem on Wednesday. In a statement read on air by a state television anchor, Khamenei also vowed to continue “to support the resistance against the Zionist-American enemy.”

IRGC commander claims strike on U.S. personnel housing in Saudi Arabia: IRGC Air Force commander Seyed Majid Moosavi claimed on Tuesday that Iranian forces struck a residence housing American pilots and aircrew in Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia. Moosavi said the attack caused multiple casualties and injuries among United States personnel, though the U.S. has yet to confirm either the casualties or the attack. Footage circulating online on Tuesday does appear to show an Iranian ballistic missile striking near a U.S. base in the Middle East, though the exact date and location of this video have not been verified.

China and Pakistan propose five-point peace plan: China and Pakistan on Tuesday jointly issued a five-point plan aimed at ending the conflict in the Gulf. The plan, a result of a one-day meeting between Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, calls for an immediate ceasefire, the launch of peace talks, protections for civilians, secure shipping in the Gulf, and a “comprehensive peace framework” under international law.

Syrian president says Damascus will stay out of Iran war: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said at a Chatham House event on Tuesday that Syria will not involve itself in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. “As long as Syria is not targeted by any party, it will remain outside any conflict,” Al-Sharaa said, adding that Damascus has had no official ties with Iran since the war began. Al-Sharaa did, however, note the risk of spillover from fighting in neighboring Lebanon and stressed the need to secure Syria’s borders against weapons smuggling.

Aragchi confirms messages sent from Witkoff: Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview on Al Jazeera on Tuesday that he receives messages from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. “I receive messages from Witkoff directly, as before, and this does not mean that we are in negotiations,” he said. “We do not have any faith that negotiations with the U.S. will yield any results. The trust level is at zero.”

Trump says U.S. achieved regime change in Iran, expects to leave in weeks: President Donald Trump told a reporter in the Oval Office on Tuesday that he expects the United States to withdraw from the war in Iran within two to three weeks, declaring that Washington has achieved regime change and eliminated the Iranian nuclear threat. He said a diplomatic deal between the countries is “irrelevant” to the timeline of American withdrawal, which he predicted could happen in “two to three weeks.” In similar remarks, Trump told NBC News during a phone interview on Tuesday that the United States military campaign against Iran is “coming to an end,” claiming on day 32 of the conflict that American strikes have “decimated” the Iranian military and that the U.S. is “way ahead of schedule” in its objectives. The White House announced President Donald Trump will provide “an important update on Iran” on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Thousands of additional U.S. troops, carrier strike group deploy to Middle East: The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush departed Tuesday for the Middle East, accompanied by three destroyers and more than 6,000 sailors, as thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division also began arriving in the region, the Associated Press reports. The Trump administration has not disclosed what role those troops will play, though the 82nd Airborne specializes in parachuting into hostile or contested territory to seize key ground and airfields. Describing the deployment, Pete Hegseth said, “Our adversary right now thinks there are 15 different ways we could come at them with boots on the ground. And guess what? There are.”

WSJ: UAE willing to join Strait of Hormuz military operation: The United Arab Emirates is preparing to support a U.S.-led coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, lobbying for a UN Security Council resolution to authorize military action and potentially becoming the first Gulf state directly involved in combat since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Arab officials told the Wall Street Journal. Emirati officials say they are ready to assist with operations such as mine-clearing and have even proposed U.S. occupation of strategic islands. While Bahrain is sponsoring the resolution, Gulf states have so far supported the war against Iran without committing troops. Gulf countries fear a diplomatic resolution would give Iran a formal say over the Strait, the officials said. Following the report, an Emirati official said the country maintains a “defensive posture” and “remains ready to support collective international efforts aimed at safeguarding maritime security.”