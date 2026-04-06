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Pamela Massey's avatar
Pamela Massey
1h

Can anyone say “war crimes” !! That is exactly what he and his war mongering lapdogs are committing! I so look forward to a tribunal for each and every one of them!!

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MaryAnne's avatar
MaryAnne
1h

We are all familiar with the saying, Friends don’t let friends drive drunk. Why in the world is Congress allowing a clearly deranged person lead a war, much less our government?

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