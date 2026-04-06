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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

The core issue here isn’t just “ceasefire vs. no ceasefire”—it’s credibility. After launching a surprise attack in the middle of active negotiations, the United States government and Israel have essentially burned whatever trust remained. Expecting Iran to accept a temporary pause under those conditions isn’t diplomacy—it’s asking them to expose themselves to the same playbook again.

What’s striking is how the public narrative from Donald Trump keeps insisting Iran is “begging” for a deal, while the actual reporting suggests Tehran already put forward terms months ago—including monitored nuclear limits and a non-aggression framework. If that’s accurate, then this isn’t about a lack of options—it’s about rejecting the ones that don’t fit maximalist demands.

A temporary ceasefire might stabilize oil markets and buy time politically, but from Iran’s perspective, it just resets the clock for another round of escalation. Without guarantees, it’s not de-escalation—it’s intermission.

At some point, either both sides negotiate a real end to the conflict, or this cycle of “talk, strike, pause, repeat” becomes the strategy itself—with everyone else, especially civilians and the global economy, paying the price.

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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
10m

Iran's position, and their proposed agreement, reflects the true reality of this war, i.e., Israel is the real issue. Consider:

1) This war was never about the nuclear issue, since Iran had already agreed to concessions -- then Israel launched the war forcing our government to join.

2) Iran is asking in their current proposal that the permanent cessation of war must include Lebanon, Gaza, and Iraq -- that's only because Israel is the aggressor in those countries, not us.

3) The "Islamabad Accords" is nonsense because the idiots in the Pakistan government are stooges for Israel and the U.S. -- and Iran knows that Israel will violate the temporary ceasefire and draw the U.S. into the war again.

Unless we sever our relations with Israel, there's no end to this war, or the wars in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iraq.

So I'm rooting, odd as it may seem, for the Iran proposal and not the U.S. /Israel one.

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