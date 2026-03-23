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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

The pattern here is pretty hard to ignore. Trump announces "GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS," markets rally, and then Iran's foreign ministry, parliament speaker, and a senior official all independently say the same thing: nothing happened. That's not a miscommunication — that's a fabrication.

What's most telling is the timing. Heavy bombardment of Tehran the night before, then a Truth Social post about "great talks" that conveniently walks back his 48-hour ultimatum. Bessent is out there calling sanctions relief "jujitsu." These aren't the moves of an administration that's winning — they're the moves of one that's desperately trying to manage bond yields and oil futures while a war spins out of control.

"We're dealing with the man who I believe is the most respected leader" — and he won't name him because he'll get killed? That's not diplomacy, that's a tweet written for CNBC's opening bell.

Drop Site is doing important work here. The rest of the press needs to stop stenographing White House spin and start asking: if talks are going so well, why can't a single Iranian official confirm it?

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
1h

I believe Iran, sadly.

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