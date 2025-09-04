Drop Site News

Jazzme
Jazzme
8h

It's over. Israel with the help of other western countries and the cowardly western Asian Arab world will drive the Palestinians to the sea or death.. We need to deal with this reality. Ackowlding this reality our humanitarian efforts should be in helping remaining Palestinians find Sanctuary. The USA is huge we could absorb the Palestinians dyspora by finding them refuge here in the states. Express to your Congress person your willingness to absorb the influx of the dyspora. We have plenty of semi arid land sitting ideal where these folks could settle. So let's focus our efforts here rather than watching their inevitable faith if they hold their ground in Gaza.

The mid terms ain't gonna turn current events around as most Dems are in AIPAC pocket. We know progressives fold when the DNC pushing back and we know Repuglicans are all in Trumps fascist world of white Christian supremacy camp.. It's over folks. Help save those still alive. Then let's try to save American democracy from the fascists.

Joy in HK fiFP
Joy in HK fiFP
2h

Call on Pope Leo XIV to do whatever it takes to save Gaza and stop the bombing, and end the starvation. Let him go to Gaza and stand with the suffering people who are being massacred by Israel and the Western posers. He can go to Gaza right now, and insist aid be allowed in.

Is there anything more important in today's world than this?

https://chng.it/gkvBfY44rq

Please sign the petition and share widely.

