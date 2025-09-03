The Humanitarian Aid Crisis in Gaza

After nearly two years of brutal attacks by the Israeli government, portions of the Gaza Strip are now subject to a full-blown famine. That assessment comes from an international monitor known as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, which issued a report last month officially declaring famine in the Gaza Governorate for the first time. The assessment comes after months of warnings from the World Food Program, World Health Organization, and other global NGOs stating that Israeli restrictions on food and other basic supplies to the territory were at risk of generating widespread deaths from hunger.

The Israeli military has vowed to press on with its offensive in Gaza despite global backlash, stating that it plans to force the surviving population of the territory into camps after conquering Gaza City. In the meantime, the humanitarian situation is continuing to deteriorate.

In response to the famine, some countries have begun airdrops of aid to the territory, with little success.

This week, Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Chris Houston. Houston is an expert on humanitarian aid efforts who has worked in crisis zones in Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Yemen, Ethiopia, and elsewhere. He has also served on the board of directors of Doctors Without Borders, and is the founder of the Canadian Peace Museum.

