"The Film the BBC Wouldn’t Air," From Question Everything

The episode, titled “The Film the BBC Wouldn’t Air,” tells the inside story of how the BBC killed an important and timely documentary film into Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system.

The British network faced relentless criticism for its decision to not air the film. Question Everything’s producer Sophie Kazis tells the story. The episode features Ramita Navai, an award-winning British-Iranian investigative journalist and Ben de Pear, an award-winning British journalist.

You can watch the film the BBC wouldn’t air, “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,” on Zeteo.com.

