Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Drop Site News
"The Film the BBC Wouldn’t Air," From Question Everything
6
0:00
-44:24

"The Film the BBC Wouldn’t Air," From Question Everything

Drop Site presents an episode from Question Everything: A deep dive into how the BBC nixed an important and timely film on Israel's attacks on healthcare in Gaza.
Drop Site News's avatar
KCRW's avatar
Brian Reed's avatar
Drop Site News
,
KCRW
, and
Brian Reed
Oct 13, 2025
6
Share
Transcript

Today, Drop Site presents an episode from our friends at Question Everything, a podcast from KCRW and Placement Theory.

The episode, titled “The Film the BBC Wouldn’t Air,” tells the inside story of how the BBC killed an important and timely documentary film into Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system.

The British network faced relentless criticism for its decision to not air the film. Question Everything’s producer Sophie Kazis tells the story. The episode features Ramita Navai, an award-winning British-Iranian investigative journalist and Ben de Pear, an award-winning British journalist.

You can watch the film the BBC wouldn’t air, “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,” on Zeteo.com.

Listen above or on the Drop Site News channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture