Gaza Two Weeks into the "Ceasefire": Continued Killings, Aid Restrictions, Famine

Nearly two weeks into the ceasefire in Gaza, not a day has gone by without Israel violating the agreement.

It has killed Palestinians in shootings, shelling and airstrikes on a routine basis. Last week, in one of the deadliest attacks, Israel killed 11 members of the Abu Shaaban family—including seven children—when it fired a tank shell on their vehicle on October 17 in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City as they were trying to return to their home to check on it. That attack did not make international headlines. Two days later, Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes on Gaza after two of Israeli soldiers were killed in Rafah in what the Israeli military claimed was an attack by Palestinian fighters, although it appears their vehicle drove over an unexploded IED. Israel’s response was to bomb cafes, tents, school and homes across Gaza killing dozens of Palestinians.

In total, nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed in direct Israeli attacks since the start of the ceasefire, according to the health ministry, and over 300 wounded. The official recorded death toll has gone up much more than that because nearly 450 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble. As the world focusses its attention on the bodies of the dead Israel captives, not nearly as much attention or focus is put on the estimated 10,000 Palestinians who are missing and buried under the rubble across Gaza as Israel is restricting the equipment and resources needed to begin the difficult task of retrieving them.

Israel is also violating the ceasefire by not allowing in the minimum amount of aid Gaza needs—600 trucks a day— as outlined in the agreement, and the famine in Gaza is still ongoing.

Eyad Amawi, a representative of the Gaza Relief Committee in Deir al-Balah, joins Drop Site’s Ryan Grim and Sharif Abdel Kouddous to discuss the latest on the ground.

Ryan also discusses the latest in Maine’s Democratic primary, where a new poll shows Senate candidate Graham Platner leading Gov. Janet Mills 58-24. Platner, a former Marine, has faced a torrent of criticism over re-surfaced Reddit posts and a covered-up tattoo from his military days depicting a Nazi skull.

