Trump, the “Peace President,” Continues Endless American Wars

The foreign policy of the Trump administration has followed a similar pattern to past administrations, both Republican and Democrat, despite campaigning as a “peace president.” Past presidents have been influenced by the neoconservative foreign policy establishment that has reigned since the end of the Cold War—and Trump has been no different.

Trump has attacked Yemen and Iran, supported Israel amid its genocide in Gaza, and is now targeting Latin America and the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Trump administration is offering more of what the world is used to from the U.S.—endless wars waged for the benefit of a small elite and largely at the expense of ordinary people.

After supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Trump is currently pushing forward a plan to transform the Gaza Strip into a protectorate run by Israel and the Gulf Arab states that would potentially eliminate the future sovereignty of the Palestinian people, and is likely to be rejected by Palestinians themselves.

This week, Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Erik Sperling, the executive director of the advocacy group Just Foreign Policy. Hussain and Sperling discuss Trump’s foreign policy maneuvers, including the Gaza plan, Trump’s strikes on Venezuelan boats, and more.

Listen above or on the Drop Site News channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.