Israel's Rampage Across the West Bank & a Look at "The Epstein Files"

The genocide in Gaza has slowed with the so-called ceasefire but it has not stopped. The Israeli attacks, airstrikes, shelling, shootings continue. More Palestinians are killed in Gaza nearly every day. The demolition and destruction of Gaza continues. The heavy Israeli restrictions on food, fuel, medicine, reconstruction materials entering Gaza continues. The famine continues. The exchange of captives according to the so-called first phase of the deal is nearly over and there is no real substantive agreement on what comes next.

As all eyes have been on Gaza, there has been a massive escalation of violence and attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israeli troops are conducting raids on villages and towns on a daily basis, displacing families, conducting mass arrests and shooting and killing Palestinians. Meanwhile, settlers operate with complete impunity and in collaboration with the Israeli military. Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and Jerusalem since October 2023, including over 200 children. Of those 200 children who have been killed, 42 have been killed since the beginning of this year alone. So the violence is only accelerating.

October, which marked the start of the olive harvest in Palestine, marked the highest monthly number of recorded Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians by UN OCHA since the agency began documenting such incidents in 2006. OCHA recorded more than 260 attacks in October resulting in casualties, property damage or both—an average of eight incidents per day. Meanwhile, one in every five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces so far in 2025 across the West Bank and Jerusalem is a child.

In the month of October alone, 442 Palestinians were arrested in the West Bank, including 33 children. Today, Israel is undergoing a periodic review by the UN Committee against Torture in Geneva and is facing numerous allegations of torture, abuse, starvation, isolation, medical neglect, and more against Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

On Monday, Israel’s parliament advanced a bill that would introduce the death penalty for “terrorism” — critics say the wording means that in practice, the death penalty would apply almost exclusively to Palestinians who kill Israelis, not to Israelis who kill Palestinians. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who proposed the bill, handed out sweets in the Knesset yesterday after MPs voted to advance the measure.

Diana Buttu, a Palestinian human rights attorney and former adviser to the negotiating team of the Palestine Liberation Organization, joins Drop Site’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous and Murtaza Hussain to talk about the accelerating surge of Israeli violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem; the torture and abuse of Palestinians captives in Israeli prisons and detention centers; and the lack of accountability for the genocide in Gaza.

Murtaza also discusses “The Epstein Files”— his exclusive investigative series with Ryan Grim on Jeffrey Epstein’s role in Israeli intelligence operations through his relationship with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak.

