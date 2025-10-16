Ali Abunimah on the State of the Gaza “Ceasefire”

Despite the declaration of a Gaza “ceasefire,” Israel has continued to conduct military strikes and refused to allow the agreed-upon number of trucks carrying food, medicine, and other life essentials to the enclave. Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, announced Wednesday that it had handed over the remains of all of the deceased Israeli captives it could reach without heavier equipment and international assistance. While Israel understood that it would take time to recover all of these bodies because many are buried under the rubble from its two years of sustained bombing of Gaza, it has falsely accused Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian captives freed from Israeli prisons have returned to Gaza and the occupied West Bank describing horrific conditions and torture they endured. Health authorities in Gaza also said that the bodies of deceased Palestinians returned to Gaza show signs of torture and abuse with some bodies still having arms or legs cuffed.

While Israel’s massive bombing of Gaza has largely ended and aid is beginning to enter the Strip, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are increasingly focused on demands that Gaza be disarmed and demilitarized, terms that Hamas negotiators did not formally agree to as part of the ceasefire deal. This issue will be at the center of the next phase of Gaza talks, which Hamas has said must include the participation of all Palestinian factions and parties.

On this week’s Drop Site News livestream, Jeremy Scahill speaks with Ali Abunimah of the Electronic Intifada about the state of the “ceasefire.” They also discuss the actions of local law enforcement and resistance fighters in Gaza aimed, they say, at restoring order, punishing collaborators and war profiteers.

