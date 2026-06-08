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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
9h

“I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots,” Trump said."

Unfortunately, all indications are that the U.S. does not call the shots in this war, if it ever did. Israel calls the shots with its aim being to torch all negotiations the U.S. is engaging in with Iran.

And Iran calls the shots more than both U.S. and Israel as it now has control of the Strait of Hormuz, and weaponry to target across the region.

Time for Trump to pretend he won the war and negotiate a deal with Iran on Iran's terms. May peace prevail and may Israel learn some lessons once and for all.

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Lynn Biddle's avatar
Lynn Biddle
9h

This world needs a strong UN. The ICC should have universal jurisdiction. The phrase "cease fire" should be stricken from the English language and any other language using it. It has no meaning.

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