Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
4h

t’s staggering how often civilian lives are treated as expendable in these conflicts. From Gaza to Sudan, innocent people are paying the price while governments and militias play power games. The world can’t just watch—action is needed now

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
huey's avatar
huey
3hEdited

I was interested to read about the 150 Hamas fighters trapped by the IDF in a tunnel in Rafa.

We don't get in the zionist controled msn this level of news.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture