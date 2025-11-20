Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
huey's avatar
huey
2hEdited

It seems like Israels got the red zone extended right through the White House.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
2h

Everyday, I ask "what does Israel hold over the heads of the world?" It just never ends. And please, everyone refrain from calling whatever change of genocide has taken place as a "ceasefire". At the very least, put an asterisk next to it. Like this: *ceasefire

"U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee met in July at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem with Jonathan Pollard, the American who served 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, a meeting Pollard confirmed and that three U.S. officials said was kept off Huckabee’s public schedule, according to reporting from the New York Times. The CIA station chief and senior White House officials were alarmed when they learned of the meeting, which had not been cleared in advance, and it remains unclear whether the State Department signed off."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture