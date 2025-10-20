Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rizwana Ali's avatar
Rizwana Ali
15h

I am ashamed to call Israelis humans because their actions are even below animal standards and I don’t want to associate myself and rest of the mankind with these evil creatures, on every level.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Peter Tey's avatar
Peter Tey
15h

This so-called cease fire agreement, obviously favors Israel. They will do whatever they want and blame it on Hamas. Also the militia whom they pay to sew unrest.

NOW THEY WILL CONTINUE THE GENOCIDE, MAYBE ON A SMALLER SCALE AND SLOWER, BUT THE KILLING CONTINUES

And America and Western Europe, will ignore it, saying __ WE DID EVERYTHING ALREADY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture