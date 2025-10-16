Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nevin Oliphant's avatar
Nevin Oliphant
1h

Allowing this redistricting is not signalling that the Supreme Court is limiting the use of race in drawing districts. States are doing it in order to elect white candidates. The Supreme Court is displaying their White Supremacist agenda, how can Clarence Thomas look in a mirror is a mystery to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Antonia Lhamo's avatar
Antonia Lhamo
1h

thank you!

FREE PALESTINE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture