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Marie D's avatar
Marie D
2h

The failed state of Israel has an estimated 90 nuclear warheads. I’m more worried about this religious zealot war criminal having nukes than Iran at this point.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
1h

Kind of hypocritical of aggressor nations Israel and the US, both with nuclear weapons, demand Iran hand over their enriched uranium. All while Israel is annexing Lebanon, village by village, while installing a secret base in the non aligned country of Iraq. Of course, CBS News would see fit to give war criminal Netanyahu a platform to make demands on the world.

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