Safir Ahmed
3h

"Israel responsible for 2/3 of all press killings worldwide in 2024 and 2025, according to CPJ report."

When Saudi Arabia killed one journalist (Jamal Khashoggi) the media turned it into an international scandal. But when Israel has killed 184 journalists according to the CPJ, and 242 journalists, according to the U.N., our media looks the other way.

Our so-called watchdog media has become Israel's lapdog.

George Leone
2h

The most damning line in this entire roundup isn’t about partisan theatrics at the State of the Union. It’s the statistic from the Committee to Protect Journalists: Israel responsible for two-thirds of all journalist killings worldwide in 2024 and 2025. That should be a five-alarm fire for anyone who claims to care about democracy or a free press.

When more reporters are being killed by one U.S.-backed military than by every other conflict combined, that’s not collateral damage — it’s a systemic assault on documentation itself. And when those journalists are overwhelmingly Palestinian, reporting from Gaza while human rights groups and U.N. experts warn of genocide, it raises the obvious question: who benefits from silencing the witnesses?

At the same time, Washington escalates militarily — deploying stealth fighters, slow-walking a war powers vote, and even offering passport services inside illegal settlements. The message is unmistakable: unconditional alignment abroad, procedural delay at home. Members of Congress may squabble over decorum, but the real story is bipartisan complicity in shielding a government that detains thousands without charge and now leads the world in killing reporters.

If press freedom means anything, it must mean defending journalists even — especially — when their reporting exposes U.S. allies. Otherwise “free speech” is just branding, not principle.

