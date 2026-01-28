Israeli attacks on Gaza continue in violation of ceasefire. Hamas urges civil servants to cooperate with the U.S.-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as governance transition looms. Egypt prepares partial reopening of Rafah crossing amid mounting medical crisis. President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner calls for a shift to a “free market” approach to humanitarian aid, as the World Food Program warns Israel is blocking that transition. The Israeli high court again delays ruling on foreign journalists’ entry into Gaza, and says, in separate ruling, that it will continue blocking medical evacuations to the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to disarm Hamas and impose Gaza demilitarization “no matter the cost.” West Bank settlers launch a large-scale attack on Masafer Yatta village. Rep. Ilhan Omar assaulted and sprayed with an unknown substance during town hall. Tillis and Murkowski become first GOP senators to call for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s resignation. DHS tracked and documented Minneapolis protesters, including Alex Pretti before he was killed. NYPD arrests dozens with counter-terrorism police unit at an anti-ICE protest inside Manhattan hotel. Murphy declines to back abolishing ICE. Russian forces begin partial withdrawal from Qamishli as UN aid arrives. Israeli strike kills TV presenter in Tyre. Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil says Free Patriotic Movement–Hezbollah alliance has collapsed. The UN warns of a major crisis in Jonglei amid mass displacement and cholera. Russian strikes kill 12 people in Ukraine amid peace talks. European rearmament accelerates as Trump’s Greenland remarks revive NATO doubts. Boko Haram ambush kills seven soldiers, captures commanding officer in Nigeria’s Borno State. In case you missed it, listen to Tuesday’s Drop Site livestream.

This is Drop Site Daily, our new, free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Casualty counts in the last 24 hours: Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of five Palestinians arrived at hospitals in Gaza, including one recovered from under the rubble, while six Palestinians were injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 71,667 killed, with 171,434 injured.

Total casualty counts since ceasefire: Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 492 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,356, while 715 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli attacks across Gaza in continued violation of ceasefire: Israeli artillery and aircraft continued to target areas across Gaza on Wednesday, according to Al Jazeera, with shelling in eastern Khan Younis, airstrikes east of Deir al-Balah, and demolitions in Jabaliya.

Hamas urges civil servants to cooperate with the U.S.-backed NCAG as governance transition looms: Hamas has urged its roughly 40,000 civil servants and security personnel to cooperate with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), assuring them the movement is working to protect their jobs and secure their incorporation into the new system, according to a letter seen by Reuters. NCAG was established as part of the Board of Peace and operates under several layers of bureaucratic hierarchy; it is the only body in the Board of Peace that includes Palestinians. Hamas has also pushed for the inclusion of the present police force in the enclave in the new administration, a police force that has been formally deployed since the ceasefire took effect and has been credited by the World Food Program with securing aid distribution. Reuters reports that Hamas and NCAG chair Ali Shaath have not yet met or discussed these proposals.

Egypt prepares partial reopening of Rafah crossing amid mounting medical crisis: An Egyptian source told Al-Araby that preparations are underway to partially reopen the Rafah crossing starting today, with members of Gaza’s administrative committee expected to enter the Strip on Thursday. The source said the European Union Border Assistance Mission arrived on the Palestinian side of Rafah on Tuesday morning. Wounded Palestinians treated in Egypt are expected to be the first returnees by way of the crossing. 20,000 more Palestinians are awaiting deportation medical treatment, denied to them by Israel’s closing of the Rafah crossing and restrictions on entry into Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to estimates from the Health Ministry.

Kushner calls for free-market shift as WFP warns Israel is blocking one: Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and an executive board member of the Board of Peace, said Thursday that the Board aims to move Gaza away from an aid-dependent economy toward a market-based model as part of his proposed “master plan” for the territory. Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, used similar language yesterday, saying that a “proper market approach” would require allowing the market to determine access to goods, which Israeli controls have to this point prevented. Kushner has said the goal is to apply what he describes as Trump’s “economic mindset” to Gaza.

Israeli high court again delays ruling on foreign journalists’ entry: Israel’s High Court of Justice on Tuesday postponed a decision for a second time on whether foreign journalists can enter Gaza, granting the government an additional two months to respond more than a year after the initial petition was filed. At a hearing this week, state lawyers cited only vague “security risks,” according to the petition submitted by the Foreign Press Association (FPA), which is challenging Israel’s blanket ban on foreign reporters entering the enclave. In a statement, the FPA criticized the decision saying, “the court appears to have been swayed by the state’s classified security arguments, which were presented behind closed doors and without the presence of the FPA’s attorneys. This secretive process offers no opportunity for us to rebut these arguments and clears the way for the continued arbitrary and open-ended closure of Gaza to foreign journalists.” Palestinian journalists continue reporting from inside Gaza under extreme conditions, despite being systematically targeted, injured, and killed by Israeli forces, and remain the primary source of on-the-ground coverage.

Israel tells high court it will continue blocking medical evacuations to West Bank: Israel told its High Court of Justice it will continue preventing the evacuation of medical patients in Gaza need of treatment to hospitals in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, claiming patient transfers pose unspecified “security risks,” including potential recruitment to, or information sharing with, resistance groups, Haaretz reported. Five rights groups, including Gisha and Adalah, said the policy violates Israeli and international law, arguing that denying life-saving care to Palestinians in Gaza amounts to a death sentence for thousands.

Netanyahu vows to disarm Hamas and impose Gaza demilitarization “no matter the cost”: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel will “disarm Hamas” and enforce the “demilitarization of Gaza,” framing it as the country’s final objective regardless of its consequences.

Israeli troops and settlers attack Palestinians across the West Bank, killing Mohammad Rajeh Nasrallah: Israeli forces carried out a number of raids and assaulted many Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, with at least 130 Palestinians temporarily detained since Tuesday night, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society. Israeli forces shot 20-year-old Mohammad Rajeh Nasrallah during a military raid into the town of Ad-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron, and Nasrallah was pronounced dead Wednesday due to the severity of his wounds. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers stormed Palestinian land near the town of Turmus Aya, close to Ramallah, and uprooted at least 200 olive trees, according to the Wafa news agency.

West Bank settlers launch large-scale attack in Masafer Yatta village: A major settler attack began Tuesday evening in al-Halawa in Masafer Yatta, with at least 40 settlers assaulting residents, torching property, and blocking ambulances from reaching the wounded, according to Drop Site contributor Jasper Nathaniel. The attack has left many Palestinians injured as emergency medical access remains obstructed; no casualty figures have yet emerged.

The UN says the humanitarian situation remains dire in Gaza: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday that humanitarian needs across Gaza remain acute, with more than one million people still requiring urgent shelter, as 7,500 families received shelter items last week. Aid agencies are providing daily supplies of bread to roughly 43 percent of Gaza’s population, while around 1.2 million people received flour this month. More than 6,000 children have also been vaccinated as part of an immunization campaign, even as overall humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.