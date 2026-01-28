Drop Site News

George Leone
7h

This is what impunity looks like: Palestinians killed under occupation and buried by the thousands while ceasefires are violated, journalists and patients are barred, and settlers attack entire villages unchecked. Then U.S. officials dress it up with “governance” and “free markets,” even as state violence and surveillance boomerang back home—from DHS tracking protesters to the assault on Ilhan Omar. Different places, same logic: force without accountability, power without consequences.

m burke walker
6h

TO BE SPECIFIC: ALEX PRETTI resisted CBP officers VERBALLY and any PHYSICAL CONTACT was initiated by CPB and not by Alex Pretti.

