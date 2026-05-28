U.S. strikes resume in Persian Gulf. Iran strikes U.S. air base. President Donald Trump discusses war at Cabinet meeting, threatens to “blow up” Oman. Shipping agencies say four tankers exited Strait of Hormuz this week with transponders off. U.S. military faces years-long window of vulnerability after Iran war depleted key weapons stockpiles, analysis finds. Israeli assault on Lebanon continues on Thursday. Israeli strikes kill at least 16 in Gaza on Eid Al-Adha. Israeli strike in Gaza City kills at least ten. Israel claims strikes in northern Gaza killed two Hamas leaders. UN adds Israel to blacklist of perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones. U.S. returns UN’s Francesca Albanese to sanctions list. GSF participants detained in Libya, organizers say. Trump administration refunds more than $20 billion in tariffs. Justice Department opens criminal perjury investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll. House Democrats introduce War Powers resolution to prevent Cuba intervention. Jewish Insider magazine attempts to tie progressive candidate Adam Hamawy to al Qaeda for his medical volunteerism in Bosnia. Company headed by Trump-pardoned Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy wins $106 million federal prison contract. U.S. strike in Eastern Pacific kills two. Cuba’s foreign minister says Secretary of State Marco Rubio “lies” about the island posing a national security threat to the U.S. Uganda closes western border with DRC in response to Ebola outbreak. Airstrike in Somalia kills four. Bolivia prepares to send troops to repress protests. India orders demolitions on its Pakistan border. China claims to repel Dutch navy vessel from nearby waters. Norway to join France's nuclear umbrella. Trump administration quietly instructed prosecutors to stand down on investigation into Venezuela’s acting president.

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Palestinian mourners react during a funeral for ten Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on May 28, 2026. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iran and Ceasefire

U.S. strikes resume in Persian Gulf: The U.S. military struck an Iranian military site and shot down five one-way attack drones near Bandar Abbas on Wednesday evening, according to CENTCOM, after an alleged attack attempted against an American commercial vessel. A U.S. official quoted by Reuters called the strikes “purely defensive and intended to maintain the ceasefire.” According to Iran’s Tasnim News, the strikes followed an interception by the IRGC’s Navy of an American oil tanker attempting to transit the Strait with its radar system turned off. The Iranian Navy reportedly opened fire on the vessel, forcing it to turn back and prompting the U.S. to strike Bandar Abbas. The outlet reported no casualties from either the interception or the American retaliatory strikes. This is the second wave of U.S. strikes this week that Washington has characterized as “defensive”; an earlier wave on Monday hit several Iranian small boats near Bandar Abbas.

Iran strikes U.S. air base: The IRGC said on Thursday that it struck a U.S. air base in response to the U.S.’ earlier attacks. “Following this morning’s aggression by the invading U.S. military against a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American air base that served as the source of the attack was targeted at 4:50 am,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said, according to the IRIB news agency. The IRGC also said that any “aggression will not go unanswered,” adding that further military actions will face a “more decisive” response. The IRGC announcement followed the sounding of air raid sirens across Kuwait early Thursday morning, as reported by Al Arabiya, and a statement by that country’s military that it was confronting “hostile missile and drone attacks.”

Trump discusses war at Cabinet meeting: Trump spoke with reporters at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where he was asked about several issues related to Iran. Threatens to “blow up” Oman: When asked about whether or not he would accept a “short-term deal that allows Iran and Oman to control” the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump said that, while “nobody” would control the Strait, the United States would “watch over” it, before threatening Oman. “Oman will behave just like everybody else,” he said, or “we’ll have to blow them up.” Pressures Muslim states to join the “Abraham Accords”: Trump insisted again that several Muslim States—including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain—“immediately” join the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel as a condition of an agreement to end the war on Iran. “They owe it to us,” he claimed, adding that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were “working on that.” Rejects transfer of Iranian uranium, sanctions relief: Taking questions from the press at the same event, Trump said the United States would not be comfortable with Russia or China taking Iran’s stock of highly enriched uranium. “No, I wouldn’t be, no,” he said. Trump also denied the possibility of offering sanctions relief, saying, “We’re not talking about any easing of sanctions or giving money.” Dismisses effects on midterms: Trump was also asked about the potential effects of the war on the United States’ upcoming midterm elections, and told reporters these elections—and their potential to register domestic discontent with the war—would have “no effect” on negotiations. “I don’t care about the midterms,” he remarked.

U.S. calls proposal circulated by Iranian media “fabricated”: After Iranian media reported details of a prospective deal on Wednesday, including the restoration of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the vicinity of Iran, the White House dismissed the report as “not true” and a “complete fabrication.”

Shipping agencies say four tankers exited Strait of Hormuz this week: New shipping data from monitoring agencies LSEG and Kpler show four tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz this week. Overall, oil and LNG traffic through the strait remains severely limited compared to the pre-war average of 125 to 140 daily passages, with approximately 20,000 seafarers stranded on hundreds of ships at anchor in the Gulf.

U.S. military faces years-long window of vulnerability after Iran war depleted key weapons stockpiles, analysis finds: The U.S. military needs at least three years to replenish stockpiles of Tomahawk cruise missiles, Patriot interceptors, and THAAD interceptors heavily depleted in the Iran war, according to a Center for Strategic and International Studies report provided to the Associated Press. The U.S. fired more than 1,000 Tomahawks at Iran and could take until late 2030 to fully rebuild that inventory, while Patriot and THAAD replenishment is estimated to wrap up in mid- to late 2029.

Lebanon

Israeli assault on Lebanon continues on Thursday: Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon kill at least 14: At least six people, including two children, were killed in a Thursday strike on a vehicle in Adloun, near Sidon, according to the country’s National News Agency (NNA). Another strike on a building in Sidon early this morning killed five people, including two women, and wounded 21 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Two people were killed in Tyre following a strike on a motorcycle. Another strike in Nabatieh killed a Lebanese soldier, according to a post by the country’s military on X. Strike hits Beirut suburb: A loud explosion was heard in the Beirut suburb of Choueifat on Thursday morning, Al Jazeera reported, which was later reported to be a “precision strike” by the Israeli military. This is consistent with a targeted assassination strike, Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr noted. Over 135 Israeli strikes: The Israeli military claimed to have struck more than 135 targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, including in the city of Sour (Tyre) and other areas in southern Lebanon and in the eastern Bekaa valley. Israeli soldier killed, two wounded: The Israeli military also said Thursday that a soldier in northern Israel was killed in a Hezbollah drone attack and two reservists were wounded. Hezbollah claimed it launched dozens of drone and rocket attacks that it said targeted Israeli troops in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Israeli strikes devastate Lebanon on first day of Eid: Israeli airstrikes pound Tyre: A wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Tyre on Wednesday after Israel issued a forced displacement order for the city, according to local reports. A strike on the Al-Bass area in Tyre Wednesday afternoon killed three people and wounded 37 others, including eight children and 13 women, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The strikes also targeted the city’s infrastructure, with a critical industrial zone being among the first targets. The city’s power generators were hit by a wave of strikes on the city after midnight local time, journalist Hala Jaber reported. Additionally, strikes hit a building near the Buss refugee camp, leaving two people injured. Israeli attack on Sidon kills six: An Israeli attack on a vehicle in Sidon on Wednesday evening killed six, including a father, a mother, and their two children, according to NNA.



Palestine

Casualty count: Over the last 24 hours, 16 Palestinians were killed and 39 were injured across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,819 killed, with 172,894 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 922 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,786, while 781 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli strikes kill at least 12 on Eid Al-Adha: Israeli strike in Gaza City kills at least ten: An Israeli strike hit a home in Gaza City on Wednesday evening, killing at least ten, including five children, and wounding more than 20 others, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Videos filmed by journalists at the scene show residents pulling bodies from the rubble, children covered in blood being rushed into ambulances, and crowds screaming in panic as flames and smoke fill the area. Israel claims strikes in northern Gaza killed two Hamas leaders: Israel’s military announced on Wednesday that strikes in northern Gaza killed Izz-al-Din Bik and Imad Aslim, a deputy commander of Hamas’ Gaza City brigade and the commander of its Zeitoun battalion, respectively. The strikes come a day after Israeli strikes killed Mohammed Odeh in Rimal, whose death Hamas confirmed on Wednesday. Odeh’s wife and two sons were killed in the Tuesday strike, according to a statement from the group. Drop Site contributor Mohammed Ahmed submitted a video report from Odeh’s funeral, which is available here.

UN adds Israel to blacklist of perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones: The United Nations has added Israel to a blacklist of perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones. Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon revealed the news in a social media post on Thursday, calling it a “blood libel.” The Israeli Prison Service is among several entities added to the UN list, according to Israeli media reports, alongside other official Israeli bodies. The move follows mounting Palestinian and international reports documenting torture and sexual abuse of Palestinians during arrest, interrogation, and detention across Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Israeli prisons.

Israel blocks sacrificial animals used in Eid Al-Adha ceremonies from entering Gaza: Israel blocked an estimated 17,000 calves and 24,000 sheep from entering Gaza ahead of Eid Al-Adha, the Government’s Information office said on Thursday, preventing residents from participating in a central ritual that accompanies the holiday.

U.S. returns UN’s Francesca Albanese to sanctions list: The U.S. returned UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese to its list of “Specially Designated Nationals” on Wednesday, Reuters reported, subjecting her once again to sanctions applied by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. A U.S. district court judge had ruled in Albanese’s family’s favor when they had brought forward a lawsuit against the sanctions. Albanese could not access her American bank account and was prevented from traveling to see her daughter and relatives who lived in the U.S. Albanese has been a target of the Trump administration because of her criticism of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“Board of Peace” to make first appearance in Gaza, Israeli media says: Representatives of Trump’s “Board of Peace” submitted a request to the IDF to enter the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Israel’s Kan News reported, in what would be the body’s first visit to the territory.

GSF participants detained in Libya, organizers say: Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, detained ten members of the Global Sumud Flotilla in the central Libyan state of Sirte, the group announced on Wednesday. Organizers said the group, which included nationals from Poland, the U.S., Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Tunisia, and Italy, was detained after entering Libya’s ceasefire security zone to negotiate safe passage toward Gaza. Haftar’s LNA has been in de facto control of the eastern half of the country since 2017. New Zealand man describes abuse in Israeli detention: Hāhona Ormsby, a citizen of New Zealand and participant in the Global Sumud Flotilla, described his brutal treatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers to the New Zealand outlet Stuff, with the one primarily responsible for his torture telling him, “I’m a crazy MF. I’m going to hurt you every minute you’re with me.” Ormsby describes being punched repeatedly, knocked unconscious, and having his head pushed into a wall during a strip search, as well as a harrowing moment when a soldier threatened to taser his genitals. His testimony is available here.



U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Trump administration refunds more than $20 billion in tariffs: The Trump administration has refunded more than $20.6 billion in tariffs to importers so far, with roughly $85 billion in total refunds accepted for processing, following the Supreme Court’s February ruling that the administration’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to collect country-specific tariffs exceeded presidential authority, according to a court filing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s son, Brandon Lutnick , is in line to reap the reward, having bought up the rights to such refunds for the Lutnick firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

Justice Department opens criminal perjury investigation into E. Jean Carroll: The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll , the 82-year-old writer who won a $5 million civil judgment against President Donald Trump for sexual abuse and an $83.3 million defamation judgment, CNN reported on Wednesday. The investigation will reportedly examine whether she committed perjury in those civil proceedings.

House Democrats introduce War Powers resolution to prevent Cuba intervention: Reps. Nydia Velasquez (D-N.Y.) and Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), ranking members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced a concurrent resolution on Wednesday invoking the War Powers Act to prevent the Trump administration from a direct military intervention against Cuba. The resolution is co-sponsored by Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).

Student criticizes CBS for Gaza coverage at national awards ceremony: Santiago Campos , a high school senior from Washington D.C., received the Mike Wallace Memorial Scholarship at the News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Wednesday, and used his speech to criticize the outlet for “staining” the legacy of Mike Wallace , who famously critically covered the Vietnam War for CBS during the 1960s and 1970s. “If at any time you hesitate to utter the word genocide or remain silent in the face of blatant lies,” Campos said, “remember to ask yourself: who is this for?”

Jewish Insider attempts to tie Adam Hamawy to al Qaeda for his medical volunteerism in Bosnia: The digital magazine Jewish Insider published an article Wednesday that linked New Jersey congressional candidate Adam Hamawy’s volunteer work during the 1990s for an organization called the Benevolence International Foundation in Bosnia to the group’s later prosecution for its ties to al Qaeda. At the same time Hamawy worked with the group, an envoy to President Bill Clinton visited a BIF office in Sudan and, according to a government filing, “praised BIF and its efforts to provide humanitarian relief.” At the time of his volunteer work, Hamawy was enlisted in the U.S. military, part of the individual ready reserve. The envoy’s visit and her reported praise of the organization was known to Jewish Insider but left out of the article. Hamawy served as a U.S. Army combat surgeon during the Iraq War, and has a distinguished record of providing medical services in crisis zones, including in Gaza in 2024. He famously operated on future Senator Tammy Duckworth after her helicopter was downed. The New Jersey primary, which Hamawy leads, is on Tuesday.

Company headed by Trump-pardoned Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy wins $106 million federal prison contract : LEO Technologies, a Texas-based AI company founded and led by Elliott Broidy —a Republican fundraiser pardoned by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2021, days before Broidy was to be sentenced for secretly lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Chinese and Malaysian interests—won a $106 million contract from the Bureau of Prisons to translate, transcribe, and monitor prison phone calls using artificial intelligence last month, the Guardian reported. The contract marks LEO’s first with the federal government. Broidy, who has twice pleaded guilty to separate criminal offenses.

Cori Bush secures endorsement from national progressive group: Former Missouri Rep. Cori Bush received the endorsement of MoveOn, the grassroots progressive organization, in her campaign to retake the congressional seat for Missouri’s 1st district from its present occupant, Wesley Bell , Drop Site’s Ryan Grim reported on Wednesday.

Protest planned Thursday evening against “stolen Palestinian land” at the Hilton Midtown in New York City at 6:30 pm.

Two new polls show Graham Platner with major lead over Susan Collins: A University of New Hampshire survey had Platner up 51-42 over Sen. Susan Collins (R) while another had him up 48-41. The polls come as fringe, pro-Israel establishment figures linked to Andrew Cuomo have become increasingly critical of Platner. After Platner’s endorsement, populist gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson has surged to the top of the pack.

Saikat Chakrabarti wins endorsement of Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Sunrise Movement: California’s primary arrives Tuesday, June 2. Chakrabarti, AOC’s former chief of staff, is fighting with Connie Chan, endorsed by Nancy Pelosi, for the second spot in the general election, with Scott Wiener the presumed frontrunner.

Democratic machine panicking in Harlem as Darializa Avila Chevalier surges: Two super PACS, the Latino Victory Fund and Bold PAC (linked to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus), are pouring more than a million dollars into ads boosting incumbent Democrat Adriano Espaillat, suggesting internal polls show a narrowing race. Justice Democrats, which recruited Chevalier, has upped its spending to close to $400k, with a new ad on streaming and digital. The primary is on June 23. Chevalier appeared recently on Breaking Points.

Other International News

U.S. strike in Eastern Pacific kills two: U.S. Southern Command announced another “lethal kinetic strike” as part of Operation Southern Spear on Wednesday, killing two people it described as “narco-terrorists,” without providing evidence for its claims. SOUTHCOM has killed more than 192 people in vessel strikes in the Pacific and Caribbean since they began eight months ago.

Cuba’s foreign minister says Rubio “lies” about the island posing a national security threat to the U.S: Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla accused Secretary of State Marco Rubio of continuously deceiving the American public, Congress, and the international community about Cuba’s alleged threats to U.S. national security, telling Fox News on Tuesday that Rubio “lies on and on.” Rodríguez pushed back on Trump administration claims that Cuba is aiding U.S. adversaries and obtaining attack drones, asking “based on what logic” a small island nation could threaten a nuclear superpower.

Uganda closes western border with DRC in response to Ebola outbreak: Uganda closed its western border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday, directing immigration authorities to admit only authorized parties—including Ebola response teams and essential security personnel—who will be subject to strict health screening and 21 days of mandatory self-isolation, Drop Site’s Africa Correspondent Godfrey Olukya reported. The country has not recorded a new Ebola case since May 25 and has seen seven total cases and one fatality in the current outbreak.

Airstrike in Somalia kills four: An airstrike by an unnamed foreign military killed a pregnant woman and her three daughters in northeastern Somalia last Thursday, according to the Somali Guardian. The strike hit a designated safe zone used by the country’s pastoralists, and the woman’s husband, who survived the attack, is reportedly being treated for his wounds in the northeastern port city of Bosaso.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro meets with Vance and Rubio: Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro said he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday, having met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office the day before. According to Bolsonaro, the meetings with U.S. authorities focused on efforts to fight organized crime, rare earth mineral rights, “freedom of ​expression”, and the health of his father, former president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolivia prepares to send troops to repress protests: Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz took further steps towards declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday, which would allow him to send military forces into the streets to quell the country’s weeks-long protests, Reuters reports. Paz signed off on a law passed yesterday that repealed restrictions on the executive branch’s ability to use emergency powers, and told reporters he would not rule out the use of force against the protesters.

India orders demolitions on its Pakistan border: India’s hardline Home Minister Amit Shah announced that buildings within 15 kilometers of its border with Pakistan deemed “illegal” would be torn down, as part of the government’s crackdown on “infiltration, narcotics smuggling, encroachment, terror financing, and other trans-border crimes,” according to a statement released on Wednesday.

China claims to repel Dutch navy vessel from nearby waters: The Chinese military announced on Wednesday that it had repelled a Dutch navy vessel that it accused of “illegally intruding” into the area around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. A statement from the Chinese military’s Southern Theater Command said that the Dutch navy frigate De Ruyter “repeatedly launched its shipborne helicopter” in an attempt to “violate China’s airspace,” and claimed that the Chinese navy tried to send the vessel away by means of verbal warnings and “electronic jamming.”

Thai opposition politician acquitted of royal insult charges: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the founder of a progressive political ​movement aligned with the country’s political opposition, was acquitted on Wednesday of charges of lese majesty and of violating the country’s cyber laws by a Thai criminal court. Juangroongruangkit criticized the country’s handling of the COVID pandemic during a Facebook livestream in 2021, and accused the government of unfairly favoring a biotechnology company owned by the country’s king, Maha ​Vajiralongkorn.

Norway to join France’s nuclear umbrella: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Wednesday that his country would open talks to join France’s nuclear umbrella at a meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. Under the plan, Norway would be party to France’s “forward nuclear deterrence,” in which France involves its European partners (including Poland and Lithuania) in its strategic thinking regarding nuclear defence. The announcement marks a shift in orientation for the Nordic country, which had previously relied on nuclear protection from the U.S. and NATO.

EU ministers summon Russian diplomats over Kyiv threats: Belgium and France summoned their Russian ambassadors on Wednesday to express anger at what they called “unacceptable” threats to strike Kyiv and the warning it issued for foreign diplomats to leave the city, following similar summons issued by Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and the EU on Tuesday. Separately on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested the assistance of the United States in anticipation of Russian strikes, asking to purchase additional Patriot missiles and interceptors in a letter he sent to President Donald Trump and which was reviewed by the U.S. Congress. Nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers have allegedly been killed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to GCHQ, Britain’s premier intelligence agency. The casualty figure was cited by GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler, who also accused Moscow of targeting critical infrastructure and orchestrating espionage plots against the UK and other NATO countries. Zelenskyy traveled to Sweden on Thursday for talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson aimed at deepening bilateral defense cooperation. Zelenskyy said the two countries are preparing a major new defense package and working on an agreement to supply Ukraine with Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets. Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that it had taken control of the villages of Hraniv in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region and of Vozdvyzhivka in the southeastern Zaporizhia region, both of which Ukraine’s military denied.

Ghana welcomes immigrants fleeing violence in South Africa: A plane carrying 300 Ghanaian nationals evacuated from South Africa after violent anti-immigrant protests landed in Ghana on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported. Ghana has collaborated with South Africa in compiling a list of 800 of its citizens it intends to repatriate.

Trump administration quietly instructed prosecutors to stand down on investigation into Venezuela’s acting president : The Trump administration directed federal prosecutors in Miami to avoid pursuing criminal investigations into Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez—a longtime DEA target whose name surfaced in nearly a dozen federal investigations involving alleged drug trafficking, gold smuggling, and money laundering—in order to avoid disrupting U.S. efforts to stabilize Venezuela and attract American investment following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, according to an AP report on Wednesday.

Iraqi prime minister urges armed factions to disarm and join state institutions: Iraq’s newly installed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called on all armed factions to “operate under the umbrella of the state and its official institutions” on Wednesday as Washington pressures Baghdad to disarm Iran-backed groups in the country. The appeal followed influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s announcement that his armed group, Saraya al-Salam, would fully integrate into the state.

More from Drop Site

Drop Site Dispatch from Nebraska: Dan Osborn, a veteran and former union steamfitter, is challenging Pete Ricketts, an heir to the TD Ameritrade fortune, for Nebraska’s Senate seat in the November general election. The state’s agriculture industry has been heavily affected by the war on Iran, with the price of urea, a nitrogen fertilizer and an essential input for corn and soybean farming, jumping from $455 per ton to $700 per ton as a consequence of disruptions to the global commodities market. Drop Site’s Julian Andreone traveled to Nebraska, where he spoke with farmers about the race, its candidates, and the effects of the war on their livelihoods. Read more from Julian and Ryan Grim here.

How a DEA sting sparked a Colombian insurgency: An investigation by Drop Site and Intercept Brasil reveals how a DEA cocaine sting targeted a longtime FARC leader and peace negotiator who goes by the nom de guerre Jesús Santrich. Santrich had agreed to lay down his arms and become a Colombian congressman. But when the U.S. sought his extradition, despite Colombia’s tenuous peace agreement, Santrich abandoned civilian life and launched the Segunda Marquetalia. Read the full report by José Olivares here.

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