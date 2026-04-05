Drop Site has launched a new Whatsapp Broadcast Channel to share our reports, livestream broadcasts, and breaking news updates in real time. Followers will be notified of new investigations and some of our more important reporting. The volume will be far lower than our social feeds, but higher than our email cadence.,.

Features of One-Way Channels:

Channels are located in the “Updates” tab, separate from personal chats.

Followers can only interact by reacting to posts with emojis or voting in polls.

Followers cannot see who else follows the channel, and admins cannot see followers’ phone numbers.

Join the Whatsapp channel here

Getting honest journalism out to audiences today is a constant battle against Big Tech algorithms designed to suppress reporting that produces discomfort for the powerful. That’s one reason we lean so heavily on email, a distribution system that is significantly – though not completely – resistant to algorithmic suppression. By diversifying our distribution channels, we make it harder for those companies to suppress our work.

WhatsApp is an important node in that strategy, as it allows us to reach you directly on your phone or other device. So if you already use WhatsApp, consider joining the channel. (And remember to open our emails as often as possible even if you don’t have time to read them. Engaging with them makes sure they stay out of people’s spam inboxes.)

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Your engagement helps our reporting reach new audiences.

YouTube

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

Watch our weekly livestreams on Tuesdays @ 9:30 AM EST. This week, Ryan Grim, Murtaza Hussain, and Drop Site contributor Ed Augustin discussed the U.S. oil blockade on Cuba and its devastating effects on health care. We were also joined by Maryam Al-Khawaja for a unique discussion on Bahrain’s politics amid the war. Subscribe to our channel for an archive of previous livestreams, Capitol Hill reporting, and video shorts.

Twitter

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Through our team of dedicated journalists and researchers, our feed delivers a combination of immediate breaking news coverage, context you won’t get elsewhere, and investigations. Our account has become an essential daily bulletin that followers rely on for real-time updates, video clips, investigation summaries, and analysis from Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, the U.S. Latin American, and across the globe

Instagram and Facebook

Follow @DropSiteNews on Meta

@dropsitenews Drop Site on Instagram: "💢 Israel and the U.S. bombed three of…

On Instagram and Facebook, we’ll post reels that summarize our biggest stories and clips from reporters’ interviews.

For more

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As the media landscape evolves and truth becomes harder to disseminate, the role of an independent press has never been more critical. With your support, we can continue our mission to produce journalism that rises to the moment. Thank you for being a part of our growing community.

P.S. Your donations and paid subscriptions are not just investments in journalism; they are a stand against those who would prefer the crimes of the powerful remain hidden and unchecked. If you are unable to contribute to our work financially, we understand. You can still do your part by following our socials and sharing our work with your friends, family, adversaries, and audiences.