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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
2d

So Iran is targeting U.S. and Israeli military facilities, as well as Big Tech operations that support the military. No civilians are being killed by Iran.

Meanwhile, Israel is continuing its ethnic cleansing project, now adding southern Lebanon to the Gaza and West Bank occupations -- all of it aimed at civilians.

Our government, besides funding Israel's brutal killings, is targeting civilian structures -- bridges, electricity plants, and so on.

The question must be asked:

What good is our democracy, and the so-called "only democracy in the Middle East" if they are the evil and immoral villains in this war?

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huey's avatar
huey
2d

Netanyahu is Trump's seeing eye dog...Its the US and Israel against the world.

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