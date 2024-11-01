Lever Time: Will The Cheneys Win Or Lose The Election For Dems?

We're sharing a special bonus episode of The Lever's flagship podcast, Lever Time, founder David Sirota and award-winning screenwriter and director Adam McKay discuss Democrats’ bid to win over GOP voters by repeatedly touting endorsements from former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Critics say the move could alienate swing-state voters, but others say it’s a shrewd gambit to attract disaffected Republicans. McKay’s Oscar-nominated film Vice is widely considered the definitive biopic of Dick Cheney.

