Drop Site News
Deconstructed
Lever Time: Will The Cheneys Win Or Lose The Election For Dems?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:15:11
-1:15:11

Lever Time: Will The Cheneys Win Or Lose The Election For Dems?

Drop Site News
Nov 01, 2024
Share

We're sharing a special bonus episode of The Lever's flagship podcast, Lever Time, founder David Sirota and award-winning screenwriter and director Adam McKay discuss Democrats’ bid to win over GOP voters by repeatedly touting endorsements from former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney. 

Critics say the move could alienate swing-state voters, but others say it’s a shrewd gambit to attract disaffected Republicans. McKay’s Oscar-nominated film Vice is widely considered the definitive biopic of Dick Cheney.

Subscribe to Lever Time wherever you listen to podcast or visit LeverTimePod.com to hear more episodes.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this podcast

Drop Site News
Deconstructed
Each week we brings you one important or overlooked story from the political world. DC Bureau Chief Ryan Grim and a rotating cast of journalists, politicians, academics and historians tell you what the rest of the media are missing.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Drop Site News
Recent Episodes
What Trump’s Second Term Could Mean for the Middle East
  Drop Site News
Introducing Master Plan: Legalizing Corruption
  Drop Site News
Project 2025 Roots Date Back Half a Century
  Drop Site News
REBROADCAST PLUS Price Controls: An Inflation Solution That Doesn’t Screw Workers
  Drop Site News
Honduras, 15 Years After the Coup: An Interview With Ousted President Manuel Zelaya
Trump, Vance, and the New Right at the RNC
Why Biden's Still In: Insights From Democratic Insider Dmitri Mehlhorn