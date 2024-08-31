Drop Site News
Project 2025 Roots Date Back Half a Century
Project 2025 Roots Date Back Half a Century

Aug 31, 2024
More than 50 years ago, lawyer Lewis Powell penned a letter to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce arguing that the American business community must take political power and must use it "aggressively and with determination — without embarrassment and without the reluctance." President Richard Nixon would go on to appoint Powell to the U.S. Supreme Court. This week on Deconstructed, Ryan Grim speaks to David Sirota about his new investigative podcast series, Master Plan, that examines how corporate corruption took root in American politics.

Transcript coming soon.

Each week we brings you one important or overlooked story from the political world. DC Bureau Chief Ryan Grim and a rotating cast of journalists, politicians, academics and historians tell you what the rest of the media are missing.
