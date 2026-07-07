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javahut's avatar
javahut
1h

So... the only reporting that alleges Platner raped someone is from Politico... owned by an extreme pro-Israel parent company, Axel Springer, which requires its employees to uphold five core values, one of which is explicit support for the State of Israel & Israel's right to exist.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
3h

Establishment Democrat or progressive champion? Interesting and telling how these accusations always occur just prior to the election. Margaret from Progressive Victory already going after a possible replacement while wearing a Medicare for All mask. Something feels off.

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