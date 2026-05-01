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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
3h

Feels like this should be a billboard:

"Israeli soldier: “It isn’t terrorist infrastructure; we’re destroying everything”: Israeli soldiers told Haaretz their operations in southern Lebanon are focused on systematically leveling buildings in villages, not targeting Hezbollah infrastructure as claimed. The army’s plan, dubbed “Operation Silver Plow,” reportedly assigns units quotas for homes destroyed, with contractors paid per building destroyed. They must report “how many homes [they] destroyed” each day, a soldier said. Troops are ordered to guard them under drone threat: “We stand there, exposed… There’s no logic to this.” “The only mission is to continue the destruction,” one officer said. Another added: “It isn’t terrorist infrastructure; we’re destroying everything.”"

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
2h

Even Israeli soldiers and officers are speaking out on the atrocities. Perhaps time to conscript John Fetterman.

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