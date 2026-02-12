President Donald Trump urges Iran negotiations and praises Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for conduct in Gaza. VP JD Vance says Trump wants a deal that blocks Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu, wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, signs onto Trump’s “Board of Peace.” Hamas leadership meets with an Iranian representative. U.S. draft proposes gradual disarmament of Hamas. Prominent Palestinian leader assaulted and starved in prison. Israel revokes citizenship of two Palestinians. GHF “security provider” in talks with Trump’s Board of Peace about a future role in Gaza. Attorney General Pam Bondi heads to the Hill, where she is confronted by Epstein survivors and Rep. Becca Balint. Bondi’s “Burn Book.” The House passed the Save America Act, which guts mail-in voting and aims to make casting a ballot harder: The IRS improperly shared taxpayer data with DHS in immigration crackdown. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright meets with Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez. The government lost hard drives and withholds surveillance footage in an ICE abuse lawsuit. U.S. sanctions Lebanese gold firm accused of financing Hezbollah. After El Paso airspace closure, Mexico denies evidence of cartel drone activity. Israeli forces escalate attacks across south Lebanon. China offers support to Cuba amid U.S.-driven fuel shortage. Deadly clashes erupt in Ataq, Yemen as an STC-linked crowd storms a government building. Five police officers are killed in an ambush in northwest Pakistan. Rebel attacks kill pilots and a soldier in Indonesia’s Papua region. Russia says it will observe expired nuclear treaty if the U.S. does the same. Russian drone strike kills three children and their father in Kharkiv. Russia moves to block WhatsApp. Thousands of UK passport holders served in Israeli military during Gaza genocide, records show.



Palestinian deported in private jet speaks out: Maher Awad, a Palestinian who had been living in the U.S. and was in the process of obtaining his green card, was arrested and deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement along with seven other Palestinians to Tel Aviv, from which he was taken by Israeli police to the town of Ni’lin in the occupied West Bank and released. Awad and his fellow Palestinians deportees were reportedly transported to Israel aboard a private jet owned by Israeli-American real estate developer and Donald Trump’s personal friend, Michael Dezer. He gave an account of his deportation to Middle East Eye in a video available here .

GHF “security provider” in talks with Trump’s Board of Peace about its future role in Gaza: UG Solutions, a U.S.-based security firm that deployed last year to guard so-called aid distribution sites in Gaza run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), is in discussions with President Trump’s “Board of Peace” about a potential future security role in Gaza, according to Reuters . Over 2,600 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces or security contractors as they attempted to access aid at or near aid distribution sites in a system overseen by the GHF. UG Solutions said it has submitted proposals to the board—proposals which it says were “received positively—though officials privy to negotiations stressed no decisions have been finalized. Read Drop Site’s November report about how UG Solutions is stepping up its recruitment efforts amid possible plans to deploy to Gaza here .

Israel revokes citizenship for two Palestinians: Israel stripped two Palestinians of their Israeli citizenship on Wednesday, an action which Netanyahu said would be repeated often in the future. Mahmoud Ahmed and Muhammad al-Halasa, both from occupied East Jerusalem, are set to be deported to the West Bank or the Gaza Strip, after Israeli courts convicted the men of “carrying out deadly attacks on Israelis.” Their loss of citizenship and deportation marks the first use of a 2023 law, which allows the Israeli government to revoke the Israeli citizenship of Palestinians convicted of attacks. The Palestinian human rights group Adalah says that the move violates international law by rendering the men effectively stateless, adding that it “undermines the fundamental protections that citizenship is meant to provide.”

Israel continues to target aid workers in Gaza: OCHA reported that one UNRWA staff member was killed in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, bringing the total number of aid workers killed since October 2023 to 589, 397 of whom were employed by the United Nations.

Prominent Palestinian leader assaulted and starved in prison: Abdullah Barghouti, a renowned Palestinian resistance leader, was injured during an Israeli assault at Gilboa Prison, suffering a bleeding wound to his left eye after a guard struck his head against an iron door, while also enduring severe weight loss from ongoing starvation policies, according to the Prisoners’ Media Office. At least 87 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli detention since the Gaza genocide began, according to the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs.

Limited movement, under Israeli-backed militia monitoring, continues at Rafah: Forty-six Palestinians entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt under strict Israeli restrictions on Wednesday. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, 47 Palestinians—17 patients and 30 companions—left Gaza through Rafah on Wednesday. Israel is reportedly allowing the Abu Shabab militia to monitor movement on the Gaza side of the crossing under Israeli supervision and to conduct physical searches of Palestinians entering the Strip, Kan News reports, adding that this arrangement could soon become permanent. Returnees are transported along Salah al-Din Road toward an Israeli army checkpoint and searched by the militia before reaching Israeli forces, according to Haaretz.

U.S. draft proposes gradual disarmament of Hamas: A United States draft proposal would require Hamas to surrender all weapons capable of striking Israel, though the proposal would “at least initially” allow the group to retain some small arms as part of a phased disarmament process that could take months or longer, according the New York Times. The plan is reportedly being prepared by Jared Kushner, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, and Board of Peace High Representative Nickolay Mladenov. Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al Jazeera Mubasher Wednesday the group has not received any disarmament proposals and has not officially adopted a decision to freeze its weapons reiterating that Palestinian arms are linked to ending the occupation. Several Hamas and resistance officials have previously outlined a proposal involving a long-term truce—supported by peacekeeping forces and regional guarantees—with pledges to refrain from publicly displaying or using weapons.

Hamas leadership meets with Iranian representative: The head of Hamas’ leadership council, Muhammad Darwish, led a Palestinian delegation in Doha, where it held talks with Iranian diplomat Ali Larijani on Wednesday. Darwish expressed solidarity with Iran, rejecting “any aggression targeting its territory.” Larijani briefed the group on Iran’s ongoing negotiations with the United States and reiterated Tehran’s “unwavering support” for the Palestinian cause.

Netanyahu, wanted for war crimes, signs onto “Board of Peace”: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially signed onto President Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Wednesday during a meeting with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Blair House in Washington, D.C. The board, which has no Palestinians on it, is scheduled to hold its first meeting on February 19 in Washington to discuss the reconstruction of Gaza. Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi wrote on X that Netanyahu’s appointment “reinforces doubts, deepens the lack of trust, and rewards policies of extermination and repression instead of holding them accountable.”

Casualty counts: Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of four Palestinians were recovered from under the rubble, while five Palestinians were injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,049 killed, with 171,691 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 591 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,583, while 724 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli attacks in Gaza continue across the Strip: Two children were injured by Israeli fire while inside their tents in the Al-Musallah area, south of Khan Younis, according to Al-Araby TV. Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike on eastern areas of Khan Younis city. In the central Gaza Strip, four Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire. A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli fire in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, with reports of ambulances attempting to reach the wounded coming under fire.

Trump urges Iran negotiations in meeting with Netanyahu: President Trump held a nearly three-hour private meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. In a subsequent post on his social media site, Trump said that “nothing definitive” was decided and that “negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated.” He added, “Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal,” Trump said. “Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.” Trump also said he discussed what he called “tremendous progress” in Gaza and claimed there was “truly peace in the Middle East,” despite Israel’s continued assault on Gaza that has killed nearly 600 Palestinians since the so-called ceasefire went into effect in October.

JD Vance says Trump wants a deal that blocks Iran’s nuclear program: Vice President JD Vance told a reporter that Trump instructed his “entire senior team” to pursue a deal that prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. When asked about regime change in the country with whom the U.S. is set to open negotiations later this week, Vance said, “If the Iranian people want to overthrow the regime, that’s up to the Iranian people. What we’re focused on right now is the fact that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Pam Bondi headed to the Hill, where she was confronted by Epstein survivors and Rep. Becca Balint: Eleven Epstein survivors attended Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. When Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Dan Goldman asked them to raise their hands if they had been unable to secure meetings with the Department of Justice, all 11 did so. Bondi declined to apologize for her office’s behavior and instead accused the members of Congress of exploiting the victims for “theatrics” and “getting in the gutter.” Rep. Becca Balint also confronted Bondi in the hearing about whether the DOJ had questioned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about a 2012 visit to Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Bondi deflected the question, invoking Bill Clinton and Merrick Garland. Bondi accused Balint, who is Jewish and whose grandfather died in the Holocaust, of fueling an “antisemitic culture,” citing Balint’s vote against a resolution condemning the phrase “from the river to the sea.” This remark prompted Balint to leave the chamber in anger.

Bondi’s “Burn Book”: A photo taken by freelance photojournalist Kent Nishimura appears to show Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Justice staff tracking which documents each member of Congress who accessed the unredacted Epstein Files has viewed. The materials, which were arranged in binders passed between Bondi and her team, have been described by some critics as a “burn book.”

IRS improperly shared taxpayer data with DHS in immigration crackdown: The Internal Revenue Service acknowledged it improperly disclosed the confidential tax information of thousands of people to the Department of Homeland Security as part of a data-sharing agreement that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to request names and addresses of suspected undocumented immigrants, according to Associated Press. A Wednesday statement from a top IRS official reports the tax agency has verified roughly 47,000 of the 1.28 million names DHS requested. Experts say that the disclosures likely violate federal privacy law and undermine long-standing protections for taxpayer information.

U.S. Energy Secretary meets with Venezuela’s acting president: On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez welcomed United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright to the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas to discuss a U.S.-led overhaul of the Venezuelan oil sector, locking in U.S. dominance of the country. A “bilateral energy agenda” was reportedly reviewed at the meeting and received positively by both parties. Wright’s three-day trip—the most significant engagement in Venezuela by the U.S. energy sector in decades—includes talks with major oil firms like Chevron and Repsol, as well as planned visits to key production sites in the Orinoco Belt. Rodríguez spoke of a long-term energy agenda between the two countries that would serve as the “motor” for the bilateral relationship. Wright said in an address that the U.S. will continue to ease sanctions on the country to attract foreign engagement, but that Washington will not commit to “on-the-ground” security for those providers who choose to operate in the country.

Democratic senators press Rubio to stop deportations of Iranian asylum seekers: Ten Democratic senators, including Tim Kaine and Peter Welch, urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to halt deportations of Iranian asylum seekers, warning they face persecution if deported to Iran and arguing that this policy violates United States and international law. The lawmakers said the administration has deported at least 109 Iranians since late 2025, including 45 via Qatar in September or October, 50 through Kuwait on December 7, and 14 more on January 25, with another flight of deportees halted amid a measles outbreak and bipartisan pushback.

Homeland Security civil rights watchdog gutted as ICE expands its power: The budget for the DHS’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties—a watchdog agency created at the same time that ICE was, ostensibly as a safeguard against violations of civil liberties—has been slashed by more than 75 percent, according to a new report from The Lever. The agency now has nine staffers (down from 150 at the beginning of March), and it is headed by a former adviser to the Heritage Foundation who also holds another full-time job at DHS. It has also issued no policy recommendations despite receiving nearly 6,000 complaints since March, according to court filings released last month. The Lever’s full report on this silent gutting is available here.

Federal government loses hard drives and withholds surveillance footage in an ICE abuse lawsuit: In a court fight over conditions at the ICE detention facility in Broadview, Illinois, lawyers suing the United States Department of Justice say that the agency lost three hard drives provided to store surveillance footage, failed to turn over video from five key cameras—including cameras in isolation cells—and produced soundless footage of a visit by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The plaintiffs argue that the missing and delayed evidence severely prejudices their abuse case, noting the government has received nearly 72 terabytes of storage yet still claims footage is missing, destroyed, or unaccounted for despite court orders to produce it. More on the government’s convenient mishap from 404 Media, available here.