Israel bombs areas east of Khan Younis. Israel continues to harass Palestinians returning to Gaza. Far-right Israeli bill would mandate death penalty for Palestinians. FAA closes, then reopens, airspace around El Paso. Justice Department unmasks alleged Epstein co-conspirators. President Donald Trump to meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to discuss Iran. Grand jury rejects Trump-backed effort to indict Democratic lawmakers over military dissent video. Trump weighs second U.S. aircraft carrier deployment to Middle East. Progressive challenger Analilia Mejia wins Democratic primary in New Jersey special House race. Instagram suspends AIPAC tracker. Children in Texas ICE family detention experience fear, illness, and months without school. Footage from Nancy Guthrie’s Nest camera raises privacy concerns. Children zip-tied during militarized immigration raid at Idaho horse racing venue, lawsuit claims. VP JD Vance’s office deletes post referencing Armenian genocide during Armenia visit. U.S. to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces against Islamist militants. Israeli strikes hit multiple towns in southern Lebanon. Iranian security chief holds Oman talks. Erik Prince deployed private forces in Congo in December to help retake a border city from M23 rebels, according to Reuters. Hungary’s opposition leader says he learned his sex tape will be released against his will, accusing the ruling party of blackmail. PKK fighters withdraw from Syria as part of a U.S.-brokered deal reshaping Kurdish forces. Colombia’s president says helicopter attack was narrowly avoided amid rising political violence. Nine are killed in a mass shooting at a rural British Columbia high school.



From Drop Site: Epstein cultivated genomics, cryptography, and Russian tech networks in an attempt to “hack” human DNA. Palestinian man sifts rubble for remains of family killed in Gaza City airstrike.

This is Drop Site Daily, our new, free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Far-right Israeli bill would mandate death penalty for Palestinians: A draft law authored by the “Jewish Power” party (Otzma Yehudit) would require execution for Palestinians from the West Bank convicted of deadly “terror” offenses, while allowing Israeli citizens convicted of the same crimes to receive life imprisonment. The bill would also bar commutation for Palestinians and permit the prime minister to delay executions of Israelis.

Israeli court blocks cancer-stricken Palestinian child from entering the country for treatment: An Israeli court barred a five-year-old Palestinian boy with aggressive cancer from entering Israel for a life-saving bone marrow transplant, citing a blanket ban on Gaza-registered residents, according to the rights group Gisha. The child has lived in the West Bank since 2022. Gaza officials say cancer deaths have tripled since the war, and the Gaza Health Ministry estimates nearly 1,300 Palestinians have died in Gaza waiting for medical evacuation.

Forced displacements in West Bank village: At least 15 Palestinian families have been forced out of their homes in the village of Deir al-Dik village, west of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, as a result of ongoing settler attacks, according to the Wafa news agency. Meanwhile, Israeli raids have continued across Al-Khalil/Hebron, with several Palestinians suffocating from tear gas fired by Israeli troops, according to Al Jazeera.

Rafah crossing extremely limited: Only 102 patients left Gaza in 9 days after Rafah partially reopened. Israel had said 50 patients with two companions each would exit daily (150 total departures), plus 50 daily entries—1,800 total crossings over nine days. Gaza’s Government Media Office released new figures on movement through Rafah from February 2–10 showing that just 488 people crossed, about 27% of the projected movement. Only 102 were patients. Meanwhile, roughly 20,000 people in Gaza are on the WHO-approved list for urgent medical evacuation.

Israel continues to harass returnees to Gaza: At least 41 Palestinians who had sought medical treatment abroad returned to Gaza via the Rafah land crossing on Tuesday. As in previous cases, the returnees were subjected to humiliating searches and interrogations by Israeli troops on their arrival in Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

Casualty counts: At least five Palestinians were killed and 20 injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza over the past 24 hours, while three bodies were recovered from under the rubble. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,045 killed, with 171,686 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 591 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,578, while 730 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel bombs east of Khan Younis: Israeli military attacks on Gaza continued on Wednesday, with air strikes and artillery shelling on areas east of Khan Younis, according to Al Jazeera. In southern Gaza, a Palestinian child was shot and wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Netanyahu at the White House: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding talks with President Trump Wednesday morning at the White House primarily focussed on U.S. talks with Iran. Netanyahu had been expected to come to Washington on February 19 for a Board of Peace meeting on Gaza, but reportedly brought forward his visit as the U.S.-Iran talks proceeded.

FAA closes, then reopens airspace around El Paso: The Federal Aviation Administration briefly halted all flights to and from El Paso International Airport citing “special security reasons.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a social media post the FAA and the War Department “acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region.”

Justice Department unmasks alleged Epstein co-conspirators: The United States Department of Justice released newly unredacted portions of a 2019 FBI document naming billionaire Les Wexner, Epstein aide Lesley Groff, modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, and convicted trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell as co-conspirators with Epstein, after Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna accused the department of illegally withholding names under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Wexner’s name had already appeared thousands of times in the files and that nothing was being hidden, while Wexner’s lawyers said prosecutors previously told him he was neither a target nor a co-conspirator. Four additional names in the document remain redacted, which lawmakers say violates the law’s requirement that only victims’ identities be concealed. Sen. Ed Markey commented to Drop Site on DOJ’s uneven redactions here.

Grand jury rejects Trump effort to indict Democratic lawmakers: Federal prosecutors in Washington failed Tuesday to secure indictments against six Democratic lawmakers, after a grand jury refused to take criminal action against them for appearing in a video reminding service members that they can refuse illegal orders. Prosecutors targeted Sens. Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin and Reps. Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Houlahan, and Chris Deluzio, seeking to indict them under a statute that bars interference with military morale. In November, Trump threatened to “hang” the lawmakers “immediately” for their “seditious behavior.” Sen. Kelly is still under Pentagon investigation for misconduct related to his comments.

Nancy Guthrie’s Nest camera: On Tuesday, law enforcement released footage from the Nest camera of Nancy Guthrie—the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie who has been missing for almost two weeks. The retrieval of footage, when Guthrie reportedly did not have a Google Nest subscription and the camera was previously said to have been “disconnected” is raising surveillance and privacy concerns. On Wednesday, a man who had been detained for questioning and whose home was raided in connection with the investigation was released.

Trump weighs second U.S. aircraft carrier deployment to Middle East: President Donald Trump told Axios he is considering sending a second U.S. aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East if negotiations with Iran fail. Trump said Tehran is taking the talks seriously this time and suggested any agreement should go beyond Iran’s nuclear program to include its ballistic missile stockpiles, a position Iran has rejected.

Progressive challenger wins Democratic primary in New Jersey special House race: Analilia Mejia, backed by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, officially won the Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 11th House district on Tuesday. Former Representative Tom Malinowski conceded yesterday as Mejia’s lead grew to several hundred votes. Mejia is now the heavy favorite heading into the April 2026 general election against Republican Joe Hathaway. Malinowski also indicated that if AIPAC tries to back a candidate against Mejia in the June primary (which will determine who gets a full two year term; the April election only fills the seat until January) he will encourage his supporters to vote against that candidate.

Instagram suspends AIPAC tracker: Instagram has suspended Track AIPAC, the highly popular watchdog project that documents AIPAC’s political spending, citing a violation of Instagram’s intellectual property rules. The account tracks donations to candidates and highlights the lobby’s biggest beneficiaries in Washington.

Children in Texas ICE family detention describe fear, illness, and months without school: Children held at the Dilley ICE detention center in Texas are experiencing depression, unreliable medical care, and prolonged confinement while missing school, according to a new report from ProPublica. The facility holds more than 750 families, nearly half of them with children, according to the report. Access to outside observers is tightly restricted.

Children zip-tied during militarized immigration raid at Idaho horse racing venue, lawsuit says: A federal civil rights suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union alleges children—including a 14-year-old U.S. citizen—were zip-tied, threatened at gunpoint, and traumatized during an October raid by federal agents and local law enforcement at a community horse racing venue in Wilder, Idaho, according to reporting from CBS News.

House progressives introduce legislation to bury Monroe Doctrine: House progressives led by Nydia Velázquez and Delia Ramirez introduced the New Good Neighbor Act, a resolution urging Congress to formally end the 200-year-old Monroe Doctrine and replace it with a policy rooted in sovereignty, partnership, and mutual respect with Latin America and the Caribbean. The measure sharply rebukes the Trump administration’s aggressive interventionism, including its recent military operation in Venezuela and the Cuba oil embargo.

Vance’s office deletes post referencing Armenian genocide during Armenia visit: Vice President JD Vance’s office deleted a social media post Tuesday that described his visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan as honoring victims of the “1915 Armenian genocide.” An aide said the post was made in error by staff and directed reporters to Vance’s remarks calling the events “a very terrible thing” while emphasizing respect for Armenia as a regional partner. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, which rejects the genocide designation, has long opposed U.S. recognition; former President Joe Biden formally recognized the genocide in 2021.

U.S. to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces against Islamist militants: The United States is sending 200 troops to Nigeria to train local forces in counterterrorism operations against Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province, U.S. and Nigerian officials said Tuesday. The deployment will expand a small existing U.S. presence, and Nigerian officials maintain that American forces will not take part in combat. Abuja says it requested the assistance and that cooperation has intensified since Trump’s accusations of government inaction regarding “Christian persecution” in the country.

U.S. sanctions Pacific island officials over alleged corruption and Chinese ties: The Trump administration on Tuesday announced entry bans to the U.S. against Palau Senate president Hokkons Baules and former Marshall Islands mayor Anderson Jibas and their families, accusing them of “significant corruption” that Washington says might facilitate growing Chinese influence in the Pacific.

ICE agent who bit his wife kept on federal payroll: An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, Mayowa Bonojo, remains employed at the Department of Homeland Security in a non-law enforcement role after he was found liable for a domestic violence incident in which he bit his wife and later lied to supervisors about it, according to documents obtained by Migrant Insider. A review board upheld findings of “conduct unbecoming” of an agent and “lack of candor” but decided he would be reassigned rather than terminated. The case is now being heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit; the scoop from at Migrant Insider can be read in full here.