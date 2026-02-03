Israeli attacks kill Palestinians across Gaza. Israeli forces shoot a man in Qalqilya, raid villages near Ramallah. Israel holds hundreds of Palestinian bodies. U.S. contractor pitched Gaza plan with massive profits. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak warned of a one-state future in a 2013 conversation with Epstein and Summers. Released Palestinian prisoner dies after detention. President Donald Trump calls for nationalizing U.S. elections. DHS expands body cameras after Minneapolis shootings. DHS labels Portland protester as Antifa leader. Drop Site’s Julian Andreone asks congresspeople about Epstein and Intelligence. SEC moves to revive risky mortgage securities. President Trump says the U.S. is close to Cuba agreement. Explosive drones target Kisangani airport. The Democratic Republic of Congo signs an economic agreement with the United Arab Emirates. UN to deploy ceasefire monitors in eastern Congo. Costa Rica’s right-wing sweeps election. U.S. and Iran plan first talks since war. Syrian forces enter Qamishli under a ceasefire deal. Crisis deepens in Sudan’s Kordofan region. U.S. advances Sudan peace plan via Trump’s Board of Peace. French judges issue warrants over Gaza aid obstruction. Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon. New from Drop Site: “U.S. Envoys Refused to Report ‘Apocalyptic’ Conditions in Gaza. Exclusive Photos Show the Reality They Suppressed.”

Casualty counts: At least three Palestinians were killed and 15 were injured in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 71,803 killed, with 171,570 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 529 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,462, while 717 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli attacks kill Palestinians across Gaza: Nine Palestinians were killed and others wounded on Monday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, including four shot dead near the so-called Yellow Line in northern Gaza, two killed in airstrikes on a funeral tent in Al-Nuseirat Camp, and additional deaths from drone and naval attacks in Jabalia and south of Khan Younis. Among those killed were Ahmed Ayman Mahmoud Khamis, 40, shot in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, and Iyad Ahmed Naim Al-Rabayea, 3, killed when Israeli naval shelling struck tents for displaced families, as Israeli forces also opened fire in multiple areas across central and southern Gaza. Israeli troops also shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian man, Ahmed Abdel-Al, south of Khan Younis on Tuesday as Israel’s deadly attacks on civilians in Gaza continue on an almost daily basis.

Rafah crossing partial reopening: Dozens of Palestinians in Gaza seeking urgent medical treatment made their way to the Rafah crossing on Tuesday, though it remains unclear how many Israel will allow to cross into Egypt. On Monday, on the first day of the border reopening, only a small fraction of Palestinians were allowed to cross each way in a process that was marred by harassment and delays of more than 10 hours. Only five Palestinian patients in critical condition were permitted to leave Gaza on Monday, along with two companions each. About 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including 4,500 children, need urgent medical evacuation, according to Gaza authorities. Meanwhile, a total of 12 Palestinians, nine women and three children, were allowed to cross from Egypt back into Gaza on Monday. In accounts posted online, returnees described being transferred by an armed militia to Israeli checkpoints and subjected to hours-long interrogations, threats, and confiscation of personal belongings. An Israeli security source confirmed to Haaretz that members of the Abu Shabab militia escorted civilians from Rafah to the Israeli inspection point. One woman, Sabah al-Raqab, said Abu Shabab gunmen beat, humiliated, strip-searched, handcuffed, and threatened women with arrest and death.

Israeli forces shoot man in Qalqilya, raid villages near Ramallah: A Palestinian man is in critical condition after being shot by Israeli forces in the city of Qalqilya and transferred to Darwish Nazzal Governmental Hospital, according to Wafa, which said the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. Israeli forces also raided villages northeast of Ramallah—including Al-Mughayir, Kafr Malik, and Burqa—firing sound bombs during the incursions; one young man was briefly detained in Al-Mughayir and later released, with no injuries or arrests reported elsewhere, Wafa said.

Israel holds hundreds of Palestinian bodies: Israel is currently holding the bodies of 766 identified Palestinians and 10 foreign nationals, including 373 seized since October 7, 2023, according to figures cited by Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center and reported by Haaretz. The total includes 88 detainees who died in Israeli custody—due to deteriorating prison conditions, medical neglect, or direct violence—only two of whom were ever convicted. The group also says that 256 bodies are buried in unnamed “numbered graves” and hundreds more are stored in military morgues.

U.S. contractor pitched Gaza plan with massive profits: A U.S. disaster response firm proposed a plan to White House officials that would grant it a seven-year monopoly over Gaza trucking and logistics and guarantee returns of at least 300%, according to documents obtained by The Guardian. The proposal by The Gothams LLC, tied to President President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza, would allow the company to charge fees on every truck entering the Strip and control warehousing and distribution while locking in exclusivity. Despite public claims by the firm’s chief executive that the bid was paused, a partner has continued discussions with White House officials, as legal experts described the projected margins as unprecedented, The Guardian reported.

Barak warned of a one-state future in 2013 conversation with Epstein and Summers: In a 2013 discussion with Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Summers, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak warned that Israel was sliding toward a one-state reality with an Arab majority. Barak proposed selective mass conversions of Palestinians to Judaism to preserve demographic control, referring to the policy as maintaining “quality,” as he contrasted the idea with Israel’s earlier acceptance of Jewish communities from Arab and African countries.