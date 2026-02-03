Drop Site News

Dav Cer
3h

Do some research on the Warsaw Ghetto uprising in April and May 1943. An imprisoned population blockaded and under siege. All goods and people in and out controlled by the occupiers. Regular raids that often ended up with dead prisoners. People were killed for any reason or no reason and with no accountability. Just like Gaza.

700 Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto took up arms against the military occupiers. I imagine they killed as many occupiers as they could. Would you condemn those Jews ? Call them terrorists ? Scream, repeatedly, that the Nazis have a right to self-defense. I am SICK of hearing that Israel has a right to defend itself. Everyone has that right, but Genocide against a civilian population is NOT self-defense. Who believes that women and children - 70% of those murdered by the Zionists are all Hamas “terrorists”.

Sympathy for the poor occupiers ? The Nazis or Israel as the victims is perverted. Netanyahu called Hamas Nazis. Who is emulating Nazis ?

How is the Nazi occupation of the Warsaw Ghetto different from the Israeli occupation of Gaza ?

Dav Cer
3h

Brought to you LIVE on TV - GENOCIDE !!! Time Warp - Imagine, really, try to imagine watching today on TV: Hitler's Nazis persecuting Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto or sending them to the "showers" at Auschwitz. Would we watch these atrocities on TV for over 2 years AND DO NOTHING TO STOP IT ??? Would we just watch ? Send more weapons ? No money for paid family leave, but Billions for Genocide weapons almost instantly. That is exactly what our elected "representatives" (who represent Israel) are doing for decades.

