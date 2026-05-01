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rosinpotatoes's avatar
rosinpotatoes
13mEdited

Thank you Jessica, Later in Benn Jordan's video he talks about Flock's impact on creativity amid mass surveillance and if it's possible? Flock destroys John Cage's #1 Rule to live by.

*SOME RULES AND HINTS FOR STUDENTS AND TEACHERS* BY JOHN CAGE

RULE ONE: Find a place you trust, and then try trusting it for awhile.

Benn Jordan and 404 Media>>>This Flock Camera Leak is like Netflix For Stalkers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vU1-uiUlHTo

+ ‘Communities are watching’: Atlanta metro area residents increasingly concerned about Flock

From city halls to campus organizing and public records battles, Metro Atlanta residents are joining a growing national movement pushing back against Flock Safety cameras and mass surveillance.

BY TIMOTHY PRATT , APRIL 17, 2026

https://atlpresscollective.com/2026/04/17/atlanta-metro-residents-increasingly-concerned-about-flock-safety/

+ Another concern is voting. My polling place is covered up in flock and so is our early voting location; that’s just great!

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
3h

"In the village’s response to the lawsuit, he explains that **the department may solve more crime if the cameras are unobserved, or, one day, unobservable**."

Perhaps - from a non-meathead perspective - we could "solve more crime" by addressing **root** causes: poverty, discrimination, wealth disparity, weapons proliferation, poor education, etc etc to infinity.

I remember the original piece from Drop Site when it was first reported and I thought "why the hell aren't people in my own community even bothered by this system?" And I talk to people about it. A lot.

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