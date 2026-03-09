U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a tenth day. “Black rain” reported in Tehran after Israeli strikes on oil facilities. Desalination plants targeted in strikes. Oil prices soar; Bahrain and Kuwait oil companies declare force majeure. Iran’s retaliatory strikes continue to hit the Gulf. Record pace of strikes in U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign on Iran, according to Airwars, including twice as many as during the opening days of Israel’s war on Gaza. Iran says oil tanker struck in Strait of Hormuz. Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader. President Donald Trump blames Iran for girls’ school bombing as more evidence emerges that it was the U.S. Trump says any end to the Iran war will be decided jointly with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. U.S. begins using British bases for operations tied to Iran war. Israeli raid in Lebanon leaves dozens dead. Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis kills father and daughter. Israeli strikes kill Palestinians in Central Gaza and Gaza City. Settler attack kills three Palestinians in West Bank village. White House won’t rule out a draft. Trump settles the highly anticipated antitrust trial against Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation. U.S. military kills six in latest Pacific vessel strike. Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is leading Republican Sen. Susan Collins in a new poll, as Gov. Janet Mills trails her. Trump-endorsed North Carolina Senate leader appears to have been ousted. Trump calls Mexico the “epicenter” of cartel violence at Shield of the Americas summit in Florida. Corpus Christi water crisis threatens fuel supplies and major energy exports. Drone strikes on markets in Sudan’s Kordofan kill at least 33. Nigerian troops kill 45 bandits in clash in Katsina state. Russian missile and drone barrage kills at least 12 across Ukraine.

Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman from Paterson, New Jersey, has spent nearly a year in ICE detention in Texas after speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza, despite an immigration judge twice ruling that she is eligible for release. Drop Site joins the IMEU Policy Project, MPower Action, Jewish Voice for Peace ACT, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action in calling for her immediate release. The link below allows users to send emails and make calls to their member of Congress on Leqaa’s behalf:

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a tenth day: The U.S. and Israel continued to bombard Iran on Monday, with reports of massive explosions in Tehran as well as cities in the south. The Israeli military said it had begun a “wide-scale wave of strikes…across Tehran, Isfahan, and southern Iran.” Explosions were heard across Tehran over the weekend as Israeli forces targeted Iranian infrastructure, including the campus of Imam Hussein University. Images circulating online showed fires and smoke near Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, with blasts shattering windows in the western part of the city and forcing some people to shelter in underground parking areas, residents told BBC. Airstrikes also damaged multiple buildings inside a complex housing Iran’s judiciary and Supreme Court near Arg Square in central Tehran’s historic government district.

“Black rain” reported in Tehran after Israeli strikes on oil facilities: Israeli attacks on fuel depots and other oil infrastructure in and around Tehran on Saturday caused massive fires to burn for hours in the capital. Roughly 30 large storage tanks at the country’s largest refinery were targeted, according to Israel’s Channel 14, and with major fires at the Shahr-e Rey refinery south of the capital and an explosion at the Fardis oil depot in Karaj. The strikes released large quantities of toxic hydrocarbons and industrial gases, which Iranian authorities said are mixing with rainfall to produce highly acidic “black rain” capable of causing skin burns and respiratory distress. Dense smoke from fires darkened parts of the city, with reports describing conditions resembling a “nuclear winter” effect as sunlight is obscured by thick plumes. Authorities say oil-contaminated rainwater has coated rooftops and streets with oily soot that may carry heavy metals such as nickel and vanadium, raising concerns about long-term contamination of soil and water systems. The Iranian Red Crescent advised residents to protect exposed food and avoid contact with the corrosive rainfall. Iran threatened to attack oil facilities in neighboring countries in retaliation for Israel hitting at least five energy sites in and around Tehran. State media quoted a spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) accusing the U.S. and Israel of targeting civilians and fuel facilities, urging Gulf states to press them to stop. “If you can tolerate oil at more than $200 per barrel, continue this game,” the IRGC spokesperson said.

Oil prices soar then dip: Oil prices soared to nearly $120 a barrel with the war threatening production and shipping—crossing $100 for the first time since 2022 shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine—before going back down on Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that “the use of strategic reserves is an envisaged option.” He said G7 leaders could meet this week to coordinate a response to climbing energy prices. Global stock markets fell on Monday, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunging more than 5% and markets across Europe losing between 2% and 3%.

Bahrain and Kuwait oil companies declare force majeure: Bahrain’s national oil company on Monday declared force majeure for its shipments, releasing the company of its contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances. Kuwait’s Petroleum Corporation also declared force majeure after it implemented a reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput because of the conflict. The head of Kuwait’s national oil sector said on Sunday the near halt in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz marks an unprecedented shift in regional geopolitics, noting that the waterway had never been closed to traffic in more than 80 years. He said there has been “five or six days of practically zero traffic through the Strait of Hormuz,” which is astonishing, given that the Strait accounts for 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Desalination plants targeted in strikes: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran’s desalination plant on Qeshm Island in statements to the press over the weekend, calling the attack “a blatant and desperate crime” that disrupted water supplies to 30 villages and warned that targeting Iranian infrastructure would carry “grave consequences.” On Sunday, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said an Iranian drone attack caused material damage to a water desalination plant in the Gulf country.

Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader: Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated by Israel on the first day of the war, has been named as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Iranian state TV reported early on Monday. An Iranian official told Drop Site on Friday that no new negotiations would be initiated with the U.S. or intermediaries until the new Supreme Leader was announced.

Casualty counts: The death toll in Iran has not been updated since Friday when the Iranian Red Crescent Society reported at least 1,332 had been killed in the war. Over 10,000 civilian structures have been damaged across Iran in the U.S. and Israeli strikes since last week, including homes, schools and almost three dozen medical facilities, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Record pace of strikes by U.S. and Israel; twice as many as the opening days of Israel’s war on Gaza: The first days of bombing in Iran saw far more sites targeted than any recent U.S. or Israeli military campaign, according to an investigation by Airwars. The study found that in the initial days of the war, significantly more targets were hit per day than any campaign in recent decades. “Even in the opening days of Israel’s unprecedented bombardment on Gaza after October 7th, it appears that around half the number of targets were hit compared to the first days in Iran,” the report says. “In 100 hours the U.S. and Israel declared hitting more targets in Iran than in the first six months of the U.S.-led Coalition’s bombing campaign against the so-called Islamic State,” the report said. The analysis added that the rate of strikes also raises questions about the role of AI in targeting, with reports that Anthropic’s Claude AI has been integrated throughout the U.S. military.

Retaliatory strikes in the Gulf: Iran’s army said early Saturday that its naval forces launched a large wave of drone attacks targeting U.S. bases and Israeli military installations. Iranian forces said the strikes included the Al Minhad base in Abu Dhabi and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, where U.S. troops are stationed, as well as radar installations at Israel’s Sedot Micha base.

Explosions were reported in Dubai and Manama, according to Agence France-Presse.

Strikes were also reported in Qatar on Saturday, and a drone strike on Dubai’s airport briefly halted the facility’s operations, after Emirati airspace had just reopened after a sustained closure.

Fuel tanks at Kuwait’s International Airport were reportedly struck by Shahed drones on Sunday, as the country’s government announced an intensified effort to shore up its air defenses. Two Kuwaiti security officers were killed on duty on Sunday, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

Also on Sunday, Saudi Civil Defense said a “military projectile” struck a residential site in Al-Kharj, killing two maintenance workers of Indian and Bangladeshi origin and injuring 12 others, though officials did not initially attribute the projectile to Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its missile units struck positions of Kurdish separatist groups at three locations in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region. Multiple explosions were reported across Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, including a strike on the headquarters of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan in the Zargwezala area, according to local Channel 8 and reporting from Drop Site correspondent Alexis Daloumis.

Bahrain sees civilian casualties rise: More than 32 civilians were injured when a missile struck and damaged several homes on Sitra Island, south of Manama, according to Bahrain’s Al-Abdal Media Network, 4 of whom are in “serious condition.” Bahrain’s Interior Ministry attributed the damage to a “blatant Iranian drone attack” that hit residential areas. Videos and local reports circulating online suggest the object may have been a Patriot interceptor missile that fell after attempting to intercept an incoming drone. Missile interception debris fell in the Muharraq area of the country on Sunday, according to officials, injuring three people and damaging a university building.

Iran says oil tanker struck in Strait of Hormuz, where it “welcomes” U.S. escorts of tankers: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the Prima oil tanker was struck by a drone on Saturday after repeatedly ignoring warnings from IRGC naval forces about prohibited passage and unsafe conditions in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities said the vessel continued through the waterway despite multiple warnings, but did not immediately say whether it sustained major damage or altered course after the strike. Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense HQ sarcastically said it “welcomes” the U.S. escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Iranian forces are “waiting” for the Americans.”

PUK leader signals reluctance to join anti-Iran campaign: President Trump held separate phone calls on March 1 with Bafel Jalal Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Masoud Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party, telling Kurdish leaders they must choose between alignment with the United States and Israel or with Iran, according to The Washington Post. The U.S. and Israel were reportedly exploring whether Kurdish factions in Iraq could support Iranian Kurdish groups in opening a second front in western Iran.Trump told reporters on Saturday that he has “ruled [Kurdish participation] out, I don’t want the Kurds going in.”

Trump says Iran does not need to become a democracy: President Trump told CNN and NBC News on Saturday that he is not concerned with whether Iran becomes a democratic state after the U.S.-Israel war, stating instead that the country needs a “fair and just” leader who will treat the United States and Israel well. Trump said he would be open to working with a “moderate Shia religious leader” and suggested he expects to play a role in shaping or influencing Iran’s future leadership. Trump has previously rejected Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his newly named successor.

Iranian drone strike destroys U.S. THAAD radar in Jordan: An Iranian drone strike destroyed an AN/TPY-2 radar used by the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on Saturday, according to a U.S. official and satellite imagery reviewed by CNN. The radar is central to tracking ballistic missiles and guiding THAAD interceptors, and its loss may shift missile interception duties to Patriot batteries whose PAC-3 interceptor stocks are already limited. The United States operates only eight THAAD batteries worldwide, according to experts cited by Foreign Policy, each costing about $1 billion, while another advanced radar reportedly damaged earlier in the war in Qatar—the AN/FPS-132—could take five to eight years and roughly $1.1 billion to replace.