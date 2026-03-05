Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
4h

War in the East, war in the West.

War up North, war down South

Everywhere is war.

Reply
Share
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
4h

Thank you for this report. I had not yet read anything about this conflict. This is yet another war with roots in British actions. The British have been a force for evil starting well before the US and continuing to the present as demonstrated by their reliable support for mass murder. A pox on their government! I hope the Greens take over (though I'll still be very skeptical about the direction of the country given its horrific history.)

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture