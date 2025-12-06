Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MM's avatar
MM
1h

Let's not forget that Paksitani Generals and the current govt in Power are crooks and Corrupt to the hilt. They have murdered journalists, innocent protestors and soo much more. Including benefiting themselves monetarily at the expense of 200 million Pakistani people. UK govt should just state this is not an option. As a country that values democracy and rule of law. Otherwise there is no difference between them and Corrupt authoritarianism that currently run Pakistan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
May's avatar
May
2h

Dangerous times to be a dissident. Looks like Raja and Akbar as critics of the Pakistani military regime are not safe in the UK. Time to seek asylum elsewhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture