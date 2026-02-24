Drop Site News

George Leone
2h

This “daily recap” reads like a ledger of normalization — normalize permanent war in Gaza, normalize settler expansion, normalize mass displacement, normalize preparing for war with Iran.

While tents flood in Al-Mawasi and over a million displaced people are left without adequate shelter, Israel continues strikes and expands settlements. Since October 7, 2023, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed. Even after the so-called ceasefire, hundreds more have died. If this is “security,” it’s security built on rubble and graves.

Now we’re told that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will brief Congress on Iran ahead of Donald Trump’s State of the Union — as military officials quietly warn that a war could be prolonged and costly. Iranian officials are signaling flexibility in negotiations, yet Washington continues military buildups and threats. If diplomacy fails, it won’t be because there was no alternative. It will be because regime change fantasies die hard in this town.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of settlement units move forward while Palestinian construction permits are effectively blocked. That’s not a peace process — that’s annexation in slow motion.

And beyond Gaza and Iran: 28 killed by the RSF in North Darfur, civilians massacred in South Sudan, migrants targeted at sea, sanctions battles over Cuba. The through-line is impunity — powerful actors escalating while civilians pay the price.

If Congress is serious about preventing another catastrophic war in the Middle East, it should assert its constitutional authority now — not after the bombs fall. And if the U.S. is serious about peace, it should stop underwriting policies that make peace structurally impossible.

History will not be kind to this moment of deliberate blindness.

huey
2h

The people of America deserve alot better than Trump and his stooges.

