Trump announces $7 billion in pledges for Gaza reconstruction from nine countries. Five countries pledge troops to “stabilization force.” The Board’s Nickolay Mladenov says disarmament plans have been finalized with mediators. Hamas responds to Board of Peace meeting, calls for“right to freedom and self-determination.” Trump announces FIFA partnership. Israeli real estate billionaire pitches “Mediterranean Riviera” vision for Gaza’s redevelopment. Israel strikes continue across Gaza. SCOTUS strikes down Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, the White House’s key economic and foreign policy cudgel. Trump signals escalation is possible within 10 days amid U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. Palestinian journalists describe systematic torture in Israeli detention. U.S. sanctions RSF commanders for El-Fasher atrocities. New York City budget gap sparks fight over taxes and spending cuts. Iran tells United Nations U.S. bases will be targeted if Washington attacks. Private Cuban firms begin importing limited fuel. Turkey objects to Chevron-led gas exploration south of Crete. U.S. in talks to route Venezuelan oil to India.

This is Drop Site Daily, our daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Trump announces $7 billion in pledges for Gaza reconstruction: President Donald Trump announced Thursday at the first meeting of the Board of Peace (BoP) that nine members have agreed to pledge $7 billion toward Gaza’s reconstruction. The countries that made pledges include Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait, Trump said. Trump also announced the U.S. would pledge $10 billion for the Board of Peace without specifying where the money would come from or what would be used for.

Board of Peace unveils long-term reconstruction and governance plan for Gaza: A video opening the meeting outlined a 20-point blueprint to rebuild Gaza, with plans to reconstruct Rafah within three years, sharply cut unemployment, and link the Strip to the global economy by means of a regional corridor (the “Abrahamic gateway”). Within ten years, the video said, Gaza would be self-governed and economically integrated, with “thriving industries” and housing for its residents. It also promised a new education curriculum promoting “tolerance, dignity, and peace.” All of this hinges on Gaza’s full disarmament under “one authority, one law, and one weapon,” according to the video.

Plans for the “Stabilization Force”: U.S. Special Operations Command’s Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers outlined the BoP’s plan for an International Stabilization Force (ISF). The force will be organized into five sectors, each anchored by a brigade, and will begin its operations in Rafah. Over time, the mission is expected to field roughly 20,000 ISF troops alongside 12,000 Palestinian police officers. Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania pledged personnel, with Indonesia’s military set to serve as deputy to the U.S. command. Egypt and Jordan will oversee the training of the Palestinian police force.

Mladenov says disarmament plans finalized with mediators: President Donald Trump stated that he believes Hamas will “give up their weapons. If they don’t, it’ll be, you know, they’ll be harshly met.” Nickolay Mladenov, the Board’s High Representative for Gaza, said a weapons decommissioning framework has been “fully agreed [to]” with mediators Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. Mladenov said the Board will now attempt to implement its plan by enlisting the cooperation of the armed Palestinian factions, and stressed that the Board’s plans for reconstruction will only proceed when the Strip is completely demilitarized. Read Drop Site’s exclusive coverage with senior Hamas official Basem Naim saying the group will not accede to sweeping demands that the Palestinian resistance unilaterally disarm.

Hamas responds: In response to billions pledged towards Trump’s vision for a new Gaza at the inaugural meeting of the BoP—amid ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement—Hamas said any political arrangements concerning Gaza must begin with a “complete halt to the aggression, the lifting of the blockade,” and guaranteeing Palestinians’ “right to freedom and self-determination.” The group said convening talks while Israel’s crimes and ceasefire violations continue places an obligation on participating states to take “concrete steps” to compel Israel to stop attacks, open crossings, allow aid without restrictions, and immediately begin reconstruction. It added that any “genuine international effort” to stabilize Gaza must address the “root cause” of the crisis—the occupation—and ensure Palestinians obtain their rights in full.

Basic services in Gaza: Ali Shaath, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), discussed the Board’s priorities for early-stage policing and reconstruction. Five thousand Palestinian police officers will be trained and deployed within 60 days, Shaath said, as part of the new civilian administration. Shaath closed his speech by turning to Trump and saying, “Blessed is the peacemaker.”

Real estate investors eye reconstruction opportunities: Marc Rowan, chief executive of Apollo Global Management, said the Strip’s coastline alone could be worth $50 billion “on a conservative basis,” and proposed to consolidate Gaza’s “productive assets” under a unified management structure. Rowan discussed a plan in which the Board would oversee the construction of homes, beginning in Rafah, where 100,000 homes would be built for 500,000 residents, and $5 billion would be set aside for infrastructure. This would serve as a blueprint for expanding construction to 400,000 homes, and for the allocation of more than $30 billion in total infrastructure investment. Rowan estimated that the total value of investment would exceed $115 billion. World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said the Bank has already established a Gaza Reconstruction and Development Fund, which it will administer as trustee, using its AAA credit rating to raise additional capital and help de-risk private investment.

Israeli real estate billionaire pitches “Mediterranean Riviera”: Israeli-Cypriot developer Yakir Gabay presented a 10-year plan at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C. to transform Gaza into a tourism and business hub with 200 hotels, potential artificial islands, and major infrastructure spanning housing, transport, energy, and industry—contingent on the full disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli tech executive pitches digital reconstruction plan: Liran Tancman, an Israeli cyber intelligence figure and technology executive, discussed plans to “reconnect Gaza.” By July, he claimed, Gaza’s 2G network will be upgraded and essential services will be available with “free, high-speed access.” When sketching designs for a new “digital backbone for the Strip,” he promised “user control over data,” which contrasts starkly with recently published investigative reporting in +972. According to the report, Israel has developed an extensive digital surveillance system in Gaza and the West Bank and has used data it accessed through phone and metadata tracking to facilitate targeted attacks on civilians.