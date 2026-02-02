Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Scofield's avatar
Melanie Scofield
2h

Are we even pretending to follow laws now? Every time I think it can’t get worse, it does. Hamas thinks the ceasefire can’t hold!? It never began. Congress doesn’t even rubber stamp the guns for genocide? I don’t have words…

Reply
Share
Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
2h

Brought to you LIVE on TV daily !!!

Time Warp - Imagine, really, try to imagine watching today on TV:

Hitler's Nazis persecuting Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto or sending them to the "showers" at Auschwitz.

Would we watch these atrocities on TV for over 2 years AND DO NOTHING TO STOP IT ??? Would we just watch ? Send more weapons ? No money for paid family leave, but Billions for Genocide weapons almost instantly. That is exactly what our elected "representatives" (who represent Israel) are doing and have been doing for decades.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture