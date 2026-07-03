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Christopher Kruger's avatar
Christopher Kruger
4h

What if any, are the Great Power interests at play? Do the Americans or Chinese or Russians favor one side or the other?

And which nation(s) could possibly serve as mediators or host efforts at diplomacy?

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
4h

So Damn Sad 🤬It Hurts My Heart To See People Suffer Over Hate & Crime !! Those People Need Help What The Fuck Is Wrong With People 🤬🤬🤬🤬

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