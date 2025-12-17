Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
3h

"Zelenskyy says peace talks could yield a deal within days." For a moment there, I thought I was reading The Onion. Everything else is so horrific and gut-churning, I have to look away, in shame for human kind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture