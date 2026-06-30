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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
2h

Sounds like the Committee to Protect Journalists is transitioning to the Committee to Protect War Criminals.

It's become very difficult not to view any legacy institution today as anything other than a putrefying shell of its former self acting in total subservience to the interests they were chartered to counter.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
1h

Both the UK and the Committee to Protect Journalists are going after journalists. And both the Democratic Party and a city councilwoman going after candidates and newly elected representatives of the DSA. Where to find hope and a way forward?

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