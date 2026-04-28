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Siobhan's avatar
Siobhan
5h

Go Platner!

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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
5h

Excellent report on the shenanigans of private equity firms -- and their stooges, like Susan Collins.

One other takeaway from the billionaire funders of the "Pine Tree Results" SuperPAC: Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, Elliott Management CEO Paul Singer, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, and others -- these are the corporate pro-Israel billionaires who work in the shadows, especially Palantir.

As anti-Israel sentiment grows among most Americans, AIPAC is funneling money to campaigns under pseuodnyms because the AIPAC name is radioactive. So now we can expect other outfits like Pine Tree to pop up in different states, doing the work that AIPAC does, i.e., shilling for Israel.

I hope Drop Site and others can out these corporate handmaidens of Israel trying to run our country.

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